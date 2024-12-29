Israel Refuses Timeline on Withdrawal from Gaza – Hamas Official

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This time, the enemy refuses to provide clear withdrawal maps from the Gaza Strip, that is, it does not want to enshrine where and when it will pull out.”

Israel is refusing to provide a definitive timeline or maps for the withdrawal of its troops from the Gaza Strip, Hamas political bureau member Dr. Basem Naim has said.

According to the Al Mayadeen news channel, Dr. Naim said in an interview with the Russian agency RIA Novosti on Sunday, that “This time, the enemy (Israel) refuses to provide clear withdrawal maps from the Gaza Strip, that is, it does not want to enshrine where and when it will pull out.”

“It is unwilling to give clear and final words about ending the war,” he added.

‘New Conditions’

On Wednesday, Hamas said Israel had introduced “new conditions” related to the withdrawal of troops, a ceasefire, and the exchange of prisoners.

The movement acknowledged that talks were proceeding “in a serious manner.”

A top Palestinian official has told the Al Mayadeen news channel that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza "are progressing well but face obstacles that are not easy to overcome."https://t.co/NqzvjgtHhE pic.twitter.com/brZkY78YCE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 27, 2024

However, said Hamas, “the occupation has set new issues and conditions related to withdrawal, ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available.”

Issue of Weapons

In a separate statement, Dr. Naim said that the issue of weapons held by Palestinian resistance groups had not been discussed during the ongoing ceasefire talks, Al Mayadeen reported.

“This issue is not on the negotiating table regarding the first phase of the ceasefire,” he explained. “Our stance, both in these negotiations and in others, is that the Palestinian people, as long as they are under occupation, have the right to get rid of the occupation and establish their own state.”

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ Meets Hamas Delegation for Gaza Strip Ceasefire Negotiations#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/dVHHKG4JDI — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) December 28, 2024

Dr. Naim stressed that “they have the right to resist this occupation by all legitimate means, including armed resistance.”

More than a year has elapsed since the initial prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas was implemented.

Since then, both parties have been involved in prolonged negotiations over the fate of the remaining captives, reported Al Mayadeen with discussions intensified in recent weeks.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza has led to unprecedented human suffering. Take a moment to listen to the words of our courageous fieldworker in Gaza describing daily life for Palestinians under Israel’s brutal onslaught. #EndGazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/EBHFj1vMZq — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) December 28, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,484 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,090 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,200 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Humanitarian Catastrophe

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

A Desperate Struggle: Displaced Girls Fight for Survival Amid Gaza’s Famine A heartbreaking scene unfolds against the biting cold as displaced girls scramble for food at a charity kitchen in Gaza. This desperate struggle comes amidst the ongoing blockade and relentless Israeli… pic.twitter.com/4xYKodAedA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 28, 2024

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)