The Rockets of Beit Hanoun – Resistance Roundup – Day 450

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian rockets continued to launch from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, signaling a new phase in the ongoing resistance. Meanwhile, Israel’s so-called “General’s Plan” appears to be faltering.

The self-congratulatory tone of Israeli discourse regarding its war on Gaza was abruptly interrupted as missiles from the Strip once again targeted Israeli areas, reaching as far as the Jerusalem region.

The latest salvo of five rockets struck the so-called “Gaza Envelope” within Israel, once again originating from Beit Hanoun, one of the first Palestinian towns seized during Israel’s invasion of Gaza last year.

Israeli Channel 12 reported on the rockets, noting that one of the missiles caused damage when it landed in a public area in the Gaza Strip, though it did not specify the extent or nature of the destruction.

Israeli authorities confirmed that sirens were triggered in Sderot, Nir Am, and other towns surrounding Gaza. Ambulance services were dispatched to the affected areas to check for casualties, though no injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Israeli police announced that they were dealing with three separate sites in Sderot where rocket fragments had landed.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Palestinian resistance continued unabated. The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, reported targeting an Israeli Merkava tank with a high-explosive device and a military rescue force with a Yassin 105 shell east of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Beelden uit Sderot pic.twitter.com/FOPQV5cVij — Nieuws uit Het Beloofde Land (@NieuwsuitIsrael) December 29, 2024

The al-Quds Brigades, the military arm of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, stated that it had, in conjunction with Fatah’s military wing, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, blown up a house in which several Israeli soldiers had taken refuge, east of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Israeli media outlets confirmed the deaths of two Israeli soldiers in Gaza clashes, while Israeli sources reported that helicopters evacuated the wounded, with soldiers being transported to Beilinson and Tel Hashomer hospitals.

Yesterday, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the storming of an Israeli military post in Jabaliya, engaging in fierce combat with Israeli soldiers inside, causing both casualties and fatalities.

On October 5, the Israeli army launched another invasion into northern Gaza, aiming to seize the area and establish a buffer zone, effectively displacing its population. In the process, Israeli forces have killed and wounded thousands, attacked and burned hospitals, and carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing, displacing tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Resistance in northern Gaza has only intensified since then, with Palestinian fighters killing and wounding a significant number of Israeli soldiers, while destroying dozens of tanks and other military vehicles.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)



“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a highly explosive device. Immediately after the rescue force arrived, it was targeted with a Yassin 105 shell east of Jabalia al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“After our Mujahideen returned from the battle lines north of the Gaza Strip… they reported that they had blown up a house where a number of Zionist enemy soldiers were holed up in the Al-Sikka area east of Jabaliya camp, in cooperation with the Al-Aqsa Brigades, Al-Amoudi Brigade. “We destroyed a Zionist military vehicle of the type (Merkava) by detonating a (Thaqib) explosive device prepared in advance during its incursion into Al-Sikka Street, west of Beit Hanoun.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)