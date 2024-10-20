LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Beit Lahia | US Investigates Document Leak | Sirens Sound across Israel

The Israeli army committed a horrific massacre in the Beit Lahia project, demolishing a whole residential block, killing and wounding over 100 Palestinians.
Washington is reportedly investigating a leak of classified documents assessing Israel’s plans to attack Iran.
According to the Israeli home front command, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel since this morning.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,500 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,546 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
More Israeli Airstrike on Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli raid on the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.
Two Palestinians were killed after an Israeli drone bombed the Khirbet al-Adas area north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Sirens in Misgav Am
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Misgav Am in the Galilee Finger.
20,000 Palestinians Forced to Flee Jabaliya
UNRWA: 20,000 Palestinians were forced to flee the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip in search of safety, including those in UNRWA shelters.
Lapid: We Will Not Stand Idly By
LAPID: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said, in reference to the attempt to target Netanyahu’s home, that it is a serious matter and we will not stand idly by when they try to assassinate Israeli leadership.
LAPID: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said, in reference to the attempt to target Netanyahu's home, that it is a serious matter and we will not stand idly by when they try to assassinate Israeli leadership. pic.twitter.com/rUykGXDUhe
Loud Explosion in Haifa
WALLA: Residents of Haifa reported a loud explosion in the port area this morning.
CHANNEL 12: A suspicious aerial target was intercepted off the coast of Haifa without activating the alarm.
Drone Crashes in Golan
ISREALI ARMY: A drone coming from the east crossed the Golan Heights and fell in an open area without causing any injuries.
Israel Targets Beirut
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army’s warplanes bombed the southern suburb of Beirut.
It’s almost 4:30 AM Beirut time and the Israeli occupation issued an evacuation order for residents in Haret Hreik and Hadath Beirut, Beirut Lebanon.
If you’re sleeping, you’re dead. That’s their criminal policy. pic.twitter.com/zG2vIXSs71
US Investigates Leak of Documents
AP (citing US officials): The United States is investigating a leak of classified documents assessing Israel’s plans to attack Iran.
Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Galilee
HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding towns in the Galilee Panhandle in northern Israel.
Beit Lahia: Majority of Victims Women, Children
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:
The majority of the casualties and wounded are children and women after the bombing of residential areas crowded with safe residents.
he Israeli occupation army continues a clear war of ethnic cleansing, eradication and genocide
This new massacre comes at a time when the occupation is destroying the health system in the northern Gaza Strip.
Horrific massacres are unfolding in Jabalia Camp and Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, so far leaving at least 73 civilians dead and dozens missing or injured. The IOF has leveled over 25 homes on their residents, fired at anything that moves, and cut off all internet and communication. pic.twitter.com/KlTzKFDFX6
