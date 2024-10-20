LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Beit Lahia | US Investigates Document Leak | Sirens Sound across Israel

October 20, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli army committed a horrific massacre in the Beit Lahia project, demolishing a whole residential block, killing and wounding over 100 Palestinians. 

Washington is reportedly investigating a leak of classified documents assessing Israel’s plans to attack Iran.

According to the Israeli home front command, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel since this morning.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,500 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,546 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

More Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA:

One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli raid on the Saftawi area, northwest of Gaza City.

Two Palestinians were killed after an Israeli drone bombed the Khirbet al-Adas area north of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Misgav Am

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Misgav Am in the Galilee Finger.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

20,000 Palestinians Forced to Flee Jabaliya

UNRWA: 20,000 Palestinians were forced to flee the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip in search of safety, including those in UNRWA shelters.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid: We Will Not Stand Idly By

LAPID: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said, in reference to the attempt to target Netanyahu’s home, that it is a serious matter and we will not stand idly by when they try to assassinate Israeli leadership.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Loud Explosion in Haifa

WALLA: Residents of Haifa reported a loud explosion in the port area this morning.

CHANNEL 12: A suspicious aerial target was intercepted off the coast of Haifa without activating the alarm.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Drone Crashes in Golan

ISREALI ARMY: A drone coming from the east crossed the Golan Heights and fell in an open area without causing any injuries.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Targets Beirut

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army’s warplanes bombed the southern suburb of Beirut.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

US Investigates Leak of Documents

AP (citing US officials): The United States is investigating a leak of classified documents assessing Israel’s plans to attack Iran.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Kiryat Shmona, Galilee

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and surrounding towns in the Galilee Panhandle in northern Israel.

Sun, Oct 20, 9:14 AM (Palestine Time)

Beit Lahia: Majority of Victims Women, Children

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE:

The majority of the casualties and wounded are children and women after the bombing of residential areas crowded with safe residents.

he Israeli occupation army continues a clear war of ethnic cleansing, eradication and genocide

This new massacre comes at a time when the occupation is destroying the health system in the northern Gaza Strip.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*