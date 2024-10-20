Killing a Colonel, and Then Some – Resistance Roundup – Day 380

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army announced the killing of the commander of the 401st Brigade, Colonel Ihsan Daksa and the serious injury of other officers in battles in Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Army Radio said that Colonel Daksa was accompanied by three other officers in two tanks inside Jabaliya, claiming that he and the other officers came out of the tanks for a distance of 20 meters, before they were killed by an explosive device detonated by the Resistance.

The others included the deputy commander of the 162nd Division and the commander of the 52nd Battalion, the army radio said, noting that Colonel Daksa was among four colonels killed since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

For its part, the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza sniped two Israeli soldiers and destroyed tanks and military vehicles belonging to the Israeli occupation in the Jabaliya area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced that its fighters had sniped and directly wounded two Israeli soldiers in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Footage released by Al-Qassam showed clashes between its fighters and the occupation army following an ambush west of the Jabaliya refugee camp.

The group also announced the targeting of a D-9 military bulldozer with a Yassin-105 shell in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabaliya.

Additionally, Al-Qassam also announced the targeting of a Nimr troop carrier with a Tandom shell west of Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

A short while later, it said that it had targeted and destroyed another Israeli Nimr personnel carrier with a Shawaz canister near the Khaznadar station, northwest of Gaza City.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Watch: The destruction of a Zionist Merkava tank with a highly explosive device east of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a D9 military bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Al-Faluja area, west of the Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

“After returning from the combat lines northeast of Gaza City, Al-Qassam fighters infiltrated behind a gathering of enemy forces that had penetrated east of Jabaliya camp yesterday evening. They targeted two Zionist armored personnel carriers with a Shuath explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell, killing and injuring the crews of the Zionist vehicles.

“Watch: Al-Qassam Fighters clashing with the enemy forces as part of a complex ambush west of Jabaliya Camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell near the Civil Defense west of Jabaliya Camp, and targeting a Namer troop carrier with a Tandem shell near the Saftawi junction west of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam Brigades destroys a Zionist Namer troop carrier with a Shuath explosive device near Al-Khazindar station northwest of Gaza City.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell west of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“Watch: A Zionist drone was seized during its intelligence mission in the middle of Jabaliya Camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

“We bombed the Zionist enemy forces stationed at the civil administration east of Jabaliya camp with standard – 60 caliber mortar shells.

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy who have penetrated near the communications area west of Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“We bombed the command and control headquarters of the Zionist enemy army in the Juhr Al-Dik area with a barrage of heavy mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:05 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:05 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the Rosh Pinna settlement, southeast of occupied Safad, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:00 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:30 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, launched a barrage of rockets targeting a gathering of Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Sadana area of the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Ya’ara settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shlomi settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Adamit settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Katzrin settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 AM on Sunday 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Yiftah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:55 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Maale Golani barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces in the Misgav Am settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:05 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces in Wadi Hounin, west of the town of Odaisseh, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:30 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Rosh Pinna southeast of Safad with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:20 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:45 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces at the Fatima Gate in the town of Kfar Kila with artillery shells

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:30 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces at the Hounin barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces in the eastern vicinity of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces in the Qalaa Heights in Blida with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:15 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces in the Markaba town school with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:15 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy’s forces in the old municipality of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the city of Haifa with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:35 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the Tira Carmel base with a qualitative rocket barrage. enemy’s forces in the Beria missile air defense base with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:30 PM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the Samson base (a command supply center and regional supply unit) west of Lake Tabariyya with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The fighters in the Air Defense units of the Islamic Resistance at 4:30 PM on Sunday, 20-10-2024, confronted an Israeli Hermes-900 drone and forced it to leave the Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:00 PM on Sunday 20-10-2024, bombed the Tira Carmel base with a qualitative rocket barrage.”

