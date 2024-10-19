And the Drones Kept Coming – Resistance Roundup – Day 379

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As we began preparing the introduction for the daily Resistance roundup, breaking news emerged of an Iraqi drone hitting a target in the southern city of Eilat.

The drone arrived at a time when the Israeli military was estimating its losses for the day, including direct hits by Hezbollah missiles and drones, which reached as far as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Caesarea.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Al-Qassam fighters continued to target and destroy Israeli Merkava tanks, D9 military bulldozers and Israeli infantry forces in all axes of resistance.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A breach in the airspace of Eilat without activating the sirens. pic.twitter.com/vOngTgvG57 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a D9 military bulldozer with a tandem shell and detonates a Shuath explosive device in a Merkava tank while it was withdrawing the targeted bulldozer near the Sardah station west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel explosive device against a Zionist infantry force and clashed against it using light weapons and hand grenades, killing and wounding its members near the Sardah station west of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets two Zionist Merkava tanks with a Shuath explosive and a powerful explosive device in Tal Al-Zaatar east of Jabaliya Camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

A drone launched from Lebanon struck the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday, triggering a powerful explosion. https://t.co/jtXIS7GtC6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We destroyed a Zionist Merkava military vehicle by detonating a highly explosive Thaqib-barrel bomb – planted in advance – in the vicinity of Al-Zawiya Mosque in the Tal Al-Zaatar area, east of Jabaliya camp.

“After their return from the battle lines our fighters confirmed that two Zionist military vehicles were blown up with two Thaqib type devices during their incursion in the vicinity of the Musab bin Omair Mosque, east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“We shot down a Zionist quadcopter and took control of it while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of Gaza City.

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds shows scenes from its fighters targeting two Zionist Merkava type vehicles with RPG shells in the invasion area in Qasasib, in the middle of Jabaliya Camp.”

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting two Israeli Merkavas with RPG shells in the invasion area in Qasasib, in the middle of Jabaliya Camp. pic.twitter.com/akTsL5Lxx4 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:00 in the morning of Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:45 a.m. on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Jal Al-Deir, northeast of the Avivim settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:30 AM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed the Krayot north of Haifa with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:50 AM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shlomi settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:50 AM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Basah settlement with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed the military base in Nasher with a large qualitative missile barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

🚨At least one drone from Lebanon exploded in Caesarea, south of Haifa, on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's residence, crossing 70km from Lebanon undetected. pic.twitter.com/nGl1pviaZH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 19, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:10 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Zarit settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank in the Zarit settlement with a guided missile, leading to its destruction and the killing and wounding of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:50 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:00 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Rosh Pinna southeast of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:05 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the Malikiyah site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 1:10 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the Avivim settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:15 pm on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the town of Aita al-Shaab with a rocket barrage.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen luring an Isreali special force to one of the previously booby-trapped houses near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

—

Translation Notes:

00:14 – "Your goods will be returned to you."

00:20 -… pic.twitter.com/5uus3fqunu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 18, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:50 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Zarit settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 9:00 AM on Saturday 19-10-2024, bombed the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:35 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Fatima Gate in the town of Kfar Kila with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:30 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Al-Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:55 PM on Saturday 19-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Beit Hillel barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 6:30 pm on Saturday 19-10-2024. targeted the Israeli enemy’s artillery position in Dishon with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)