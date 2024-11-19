LIVE BLOG: Injuries Reported in Central Israel| Fierce Fighting in Beit Lahia – Day 410

November 19, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Dr. Abu Safiya expresses condolences to his colleague, Dr. Hani Badar, who lost 17 family members in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several injuries were reported in central Israel as the Lebanese movement Hezbollah renewed its strikes. 

Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters are engaged in fierce clashes in Beit Lahia, as reports indicate that invading Israeli forces are blowing up buildings in the area. 

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Source Rules Out Imminent Agreement in Lebanon

CNN (citing Israeli source): CNN quoted an informed Israeli source as expressing his skepticism about the possibility of reaching an imminent agreement regarding Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Shelling of Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces renewed their bombing of the third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Hezbollah Announces New Operations

HEZBOLLAH:

We bombed a paratroopers brigade training base in the Karmiel settlement with a barrage of rockets.

We targeted the city of Safed with a barrage of rockets.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Al-Sabra

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Military Helicopters Chase Down Drone over Safad

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Military helicopters were involved in a drone pursuit operation in the skies of Safad in the Galilee.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Five Soldiers Wounded by Drone Launched from Lebanon

ISRAELI MEDIA: Five soldiers were injured – two of them seriously – when a military site was targeted by a drone launched from Lebanon this morning.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Metulla, Kiryat Shmona

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:

Sirens sounded in Metulla after a drone infiltrated from Lebanon.

Sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona after a drone infiltrated from Lebanon.

Activating sirens in Kfar Blum and its surroundings in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Netanyahu Asked Shin Bet to Help Him Avoid Testifying

HAARETZ:

The Prime Minister’s Office asked the Shin Bet to help Netanyahu avoid testifying in court.

Netanyahu’s office asked the Shin Bet to say that for security reasons Netanyahu cannot appear in public places for extended periods.

The Prime Minister’s Office’s request was rejected, and Netanyahu’s associates pressured him to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Details Regarding Leak Case Revealed

KAN:

The main suspect in the leak of documents, Eli Feldstein, was in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the leak.

Five days after Feldstein told Netanyahu about the document, it was published in the German newspaper Bild.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens in Manara

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in the town of Manara in the Galilee Finger after rockets were fired.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Wounded in Northern Israel

RAMBAM HOSPITAL: Two wounded people arrived by military helicopter this morning from northern Israel, and their condition was described as critical.

Tue, Nov 19, 11:38 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Including Infant, in Central, Southern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA:

Two Palestinians died of their wounds in the bombing of the central and southern Gaza Strip.

An infant was killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling targeting Palestinian homes north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Injured in Carmel

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens activated in Shtula, Maalot-Tarshiha and Karmiel in the Galilee following the launch of rockets.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Missile interceptions in the skies of the Upper and Central Galilee following a salvo of missiles launched from Lebanon.

ISRAELI MEDIA:Ywo people injured in Karmiel as a result of the last rocket barrage.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Seven People Injured in Central Israel

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Seven people were injured as a result of the rocket barrage towards central Israel.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Netanya

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The Israeli ambulance service reported that it provided treatment to two people who were injured in Kfar Yona, east of Netanya.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Salvo towards Israel

AL-JAZEERA. A batch of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli military sites in the Upper Galilee.

CHANNEL 12: Interceptor missiles fell on Route 4 in Moshav Betzra in central Israel.

ISRAELI ARMY: Ten rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee, some of which were intercepted and others fell in open areas.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Three Wounded Soldiers Arrive at Safad Hospital

SAFAD HOSPITAL: Three wounded soldiers arrived at the hospital from battles in southern Lebanon this morning.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound North of Tel Aviv

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Netanya and Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv.

ISRAELI ARMY: Five rockets were detected crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, some of which were intercepted and others fell.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Iran Will Not Give Up to Its Right to Responds

IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:

We consider the recent Israeli aggression on our lands a new attack, and it deserves a response from us.

We will not give up our right to respond to the Zionist aggression at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Engaged in Fierce Clashes in Beit Lahia

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes at zero distance with Israeli soldiers who had penetrated at Al-Janzir roundabout in the center of Beit Lahia.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Gantz Says Captives Must Be Returned

BENNY GANTZ:  Israel should return the detainees, not illegally extract and leak documents.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Renewed Shelling in South Lebanon

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the towns of Majdal Zun, Al-Bazouriyeh, Maaroub, Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain, and Qlaileh, south of Lebanon.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Clashes around Besieged House in Jenin

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out around the besieged house in the village of Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the West Bank.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli army radio said that Israeli forces fired missiles at a house where two wanted men were holed up in Jenin and killed them.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blow Up Buildings in Beit Lahia Project

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up a number of buildings in the Beit Lahia project area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Tue, Nov 19, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Hochstein Arrives in Beirut

AL-JAZEERA: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein arrived to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

 

