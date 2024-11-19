LIVE BLOG: Injuries Reported in Central Israel| Fierce Fighting in Beit Lahia – Day 410

Several injuries were reported in central Israel as the Lebanese movement Hezbollah renewed its strikes.
Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters are engaged in fierce clashes in Beit Lahia, as reports indicate that invading Israeli forces are blowing up buildings in the area.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 43,736 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,370 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Israeli Source Rules Out Imminent Agreement in Lebanon
CNN (citing Israeli source): CNN quoted an informed Israeli source as expressing his skepticism about the possibility of reaching an imminent agreement regarding Lebanon.
Renewed Shelling of Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces renewed their bombing of the third floor of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia project, north of the Gaza Strip.
Hezbollah Announces New Operations
HEZBOLLAH:
We bombed a paratroopers brigade training base in the Karmiel settlement with a barrage of rockets.
We targeted the city of Safed with a barrage of rockets.
Killed, Wounded in Al-Sabra
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Sabra neighbourhood, south of Gaza City.
Military Helicopters Chase Down Drone over Safad
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Military helicopters were involved in a drone pursuit operation in the skies of Safad in the Galilee.
Five Soldiers Wounded by Drone Launched from Lebanon
ISRAELI MEDIA: Five soldiers were injured – two of them seriously – when a military site was targeted by a drone launched from Lebanon this morning.
Sirens Sound in Metulla, Kiryat Shmona
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND:
Sirens sounded in Metulla after a drone infiltrated from Lebanon.
Sirens sound in Kiryat Shmona after a drone infiltrated from Lebanon.
Activating sirens in Kfar Blum and its surroundings in the eastern sector of the border with Lebanon.
Netanyahu Asked Shin Bet to Help Him Avoid Testifying
HAARETZ:
The Prime Minister’s Office asked the Shin Bet to help Netanyahu avoid testifying in court.
Netanyahu’s office asked the Shin Bet to say that for security reasons Netanyahu cannot appear in public places for extended periods.
The Prime Minister’s Office’s request was rejected, and Netanyahu’s associates pressured him to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.
Details Regarding Leak Case Revealed
KAN:
The main suspect in the leak of documents, Eli Feldstein, was in contact with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the leak.
Five days after Feldstein told Netanyahu about the document, it was published in the German newspaper Bild.
Sirens in Manara
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were activated in the town of Manara in the Galilee Finger after rockets were fired.
Two Wounded in Northern Israel
RAMBAM HOSPITAL: Two wounded people arrived by military helicopter this morning from northern Israel, and their condition was described as critical.
Killed, Including Infant, in Central, Southern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA:
Two Palestinians died of their wounds in the bombing of the central and southern Gaza Strip.
An infant was killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling targeting Palestinian homes north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Two Injured in Carmel
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens activated in Shtula, Maalot-Tarshiha and Karmiel in the Galilee following the launch of rockets.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Missile interceptions in the skies of the Upper and Central Galilee following a salvo of missiles launched from Lebanon.
ISRAELI MEDIA:Ywo people injured in Karmiel as a result of the last rocket barrage.
Seven People Injured in Central Israel
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: Seven people were injured as a result of the rocket barrage towards central Israel.
الجيش الإسرائيلي يقول إنه رصد إطلاق صواريخ عدة باتجاه وسط إسرائيل.. ما الذي يجري هناك؟ التفاصيل مع الصحفي إلياس كرام#حرب_غزة #الأخبار pic.twitter.com/a3mB4p7bTS
Injured in Netanya
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The Israeli ambulance service reported that it provided treatment to two people who were injured in Kfar Yona, east of Netanya.
Rocket Salvo towards Israel
AL-JAZEERA. A batch of rockets was launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli military sites in the Upper Galilee.
CHANNEL 12: Interceptor missiles fell on Route 4 in Moshav Betzra in central Israel.
ISRAELI ARMY: Ten rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee, some of which were intercepted and others fell in open areas.
Three Wounded Soldiers Arrive at Safad Hospital
SAFAD HOSPITAL: Three wounded soldiers arrived at the hospital from battles in southern Lebanon this morning.
Sirens Sound North of Tel Aviv
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens sounded in Netanya and Kfar Saba, north of Tel Aviv.
ISRAELI ARMY: Five rockets were detected crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, some of which were intercepted and others fell.
Iran Will Not Give Up to Its Right to Responds
IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER:
We consider the recent Israeli aggression on our lands a new attack, and it deserves a response from us.
We will not give up our right to respond to the Zionist aggression at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner.
Al-Quds Brigades Engaged in Fierce Clashes in Beit Lahia
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters engaged in fierce clashes at zero distance with Israeli soldiers who had penetrated at Al-Janzir roundabout in the center of Beit Lahia.
Gantz Says Captives Must Be Returned
BENNY GANTZ: Israel should return the detainees, not illegally extract and leak documents.
Renewed Shelling in South Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling on the outskirts of the towns of Majdal Zun, Al-Bazouriyeh, Maaroub, Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain, and Qlaileh, south of Lebanon.
آثار القصف الإسرائيلي على بلدة الحوش في قضاء صور جنوب لبنان وسط محاولات للبحث عن ضحايا بين الأنقاض pic.twitter.com/XFLmZw8LbJ
Clashes around Besieged House in Jenin
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes broke out around the besieged house in the village of Al-Shuhada, south of Jenin in the West Bank.
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli army radio said that Israeli forces fired missiles at a house where two wanted men were holed up in Jenin and killed them.
#متابعة | الاحتلال يدفع بتعزيزات عسكرية جديدة تجاه مدينة ومخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/t1oCAx5u66
Israel Blow Up Buildings in Beit Lahia Project
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up a number of buildings in the Beit Lahia project area, north of the Gaza Strip.
Hochstein Arrives in Beirut
AL-JAZEERA: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein arrived to the Lebanese capital, Beirut.
