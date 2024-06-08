Airstrike on UNRWA School – Gaza Authorities Debunk Israeli Claims of Killing Fighters

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Government Media Office stated that the Israeli list includes names of Palestinians who were killed before Thursday’s attack in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Government Media Office in Gaza on Friday debunked allegations by the Israeli army that it had killed Palestinian fighters in an airstrike on a UN-run school sheltering thousands of displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Earlier on Friday, the Israeli army released a list of 17 names, claiming they were members of Palestinian Resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, who were gathered in a room in the school in central Gaza.

This includes Majd Darweesh, who was killed Wednesday in the Maghazi refugee camp; Maher Fadel and Motasem Shaqra, both killed Wednesday in the Bureij refugee camp; and Jamil al-Maqadma, an elderly man who died in 2017.

The office also pointed out that the Israeli list contains three Palestinians who are still alive, including one who has been living abroad for years.

Additionally, the Gaza-based media office named 12 children killed in the attack, along with the remains of two unidentified children.

Israeli occupation forces committed a gruesome massacre at dawn on Thursday, once again targeting displaced civilians in a school affiliated with the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip confirmed that at least 40 Palestinians were killed and many others injured as the Israeli strike completely destroyed three classrooms where war refugees had taken shelter.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)