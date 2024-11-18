From Beit Lahia to Rafah – Resistance Roundup – Day 409

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

​​Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the center of the city of Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam fighters were reportedly able to target an Israeli infantry force, consisting of 12 soldiers, with an anti-personnel missile.

Additionally, the Brigades said that their fighters managed to snipe five Israeli soldiers in the area of Al-Jawani, also in Beit Lahia.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades said that it had shelled Israeli occupation vehicles and soldiers in the center of Beit Lahia with 60-caliber mortar shells.

The group announced that it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle penetrating the Atatra area, west of Beit Lahiya, by detonating a high-explosive barrel bomb that had been planted in advance.

The Al-Quds Brigades, according to a statement, shelled a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers stationed at the Palestinian-Egyptian border, south of Rafah.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Our fighters sniped 5 zionist soldiers in the Al-Jawani area in the center of Beit Lahia city, northern Gaza Strip.

“Our fighters were able to target a zionist infantry force of 12 soldiers with an anti-personnel shell in the Islamic Association area in the center of Beit Lahia city, northern Gaza Strip.

“We targeted a zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell in the Islamic Association area in the center of Beit Lahia city, north of the Gaza Strip.”

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen clashing with Israeli forces that penetrated Al-Mahkama Street and Al-Qassasib neighborhood in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/yXpjfv1tpj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 18, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed, with regular 60 mm caliber mortar shells, a gathering of zionist enemy soldiers stationed at the Palestinian-Egyptian border south of Rafah city.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:30 midnight on Sunday – Monday 18-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance announces in four separate statements the targeting of IOF gatherings south of Khiam with rocket barrages.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:00 AM on Monday 18-11-2024, targeted the settlement of Gornot Hagalil with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:10 AM on Monday 18-11-2024, targeted the Shraga base, the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade command, northern occupied Akka, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:45 am on Monday 18-11-2024 launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command in the Ya’ra Barracks, and hit their targets accurately.

In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen clashing with Israeli forces invading east of Al-Bureij camp, central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/7Xop1Kr75L — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 18, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:45 am on Monday 18-11-2024 launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade Command in the Yaa’ra Barracks, and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:45 pm on Monday 18-11-2024 targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces east of the town of Khiam, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 2:50 pm on Monday 18-11-2024 targeted Maalot-Tarshiha settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 2:50 pm on Monday 18-11-2024 targeted, for the first time, Hosen settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:30 am on Monday 18-11-2024 targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage for the second time.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)