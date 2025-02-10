LIVE BLOG: Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Gaza | Open-Fire Orders Expand in West Bank – Day 493

RETIRED ISRAELI GENERAL ITZHAK BRIK:

The current existential threat to Israel is incomparable to the future threat.

Our ground army is small and cannot fight on multiple fronts.

Our small ground army will have to fight on at least five fronts.

The Israeli army has deteriorated and has not developed a security concept for current or future wars.

Hamas’s surrender and disarmament do not seem imminent.

Israel and the US have left no future prospects for Hamas or Gazans, with their plans to displace the population and strip them of their land.