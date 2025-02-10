LIVE BLOG: Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Gaza | Open-Fire Orders Expand in West Bank – Day 493

Three Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces at the Al-Kuwait roundabout, south of Gaza City. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli forces committed new violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, amid a political deadlock over the second phase. 

Meanwhile, the Israeli Central Command expanded open-fire orders in the West Bank, leading to a rise in civilian casualties from army gunfire, according to Haaretz.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Central Command Expanded Open-Fire Orders

HAARETZ: Israeli military unit leaders told Haaretz that the Central Command expanded open-fire orders in the West Bank, increasing the number of civilian casualties from Israeli army gunfire.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Maariv: Israel Considers Transitional Phase in Prisoner Exchange Deal

CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a limited assessment today regarding the second phase of the deal ahead of the cabinet meeting. Israel is considering proposing a transitional phase between the first and second phases of the prisoner exchange agreement.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Killed by Occupation Fire in Shejaiya Neighborhood

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Shin Bet Chief: Official Investigation Committee Must Be Established for October 7

KAN: Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar stated that an official investigation committee must be established due to “allegations and conspiracies surrounding the October 7 massacre.”

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Gantz Calls for Investigation Committee

GANTZ: An investigation into the greatest disaster in our history is not subject to the government’s wishes, and the interrogated do not choose the investigators.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Retired Israeli General: Our Army Has Deteriorated

RETIRED ISRAELI GENERAL ITZHAK BRIK:

The current existential threat to Israel is incomparable to the future threat.

Our ground army is small and cannot fight on multiple fronts.

Our small ground army will have to fight on at least five fronts.

The Israeli army has deteriorated and has not developed a security concept for current or future wars.

Hamas’s surrender and disarmament do not seem imminent.

Israel and the US have left no future prospects for Hamas or Gazans, with their plans to displace the population and strip them of their land.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Demolish and Set Fire to Palestinian Homes near Jenin

AL-JAZEERA: Footage broadcast by local Palestinian platforms today showed the aftermath of destruction in one home and a fire in another in the town of Al-Sila Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Herzog Urges Start of Second Phase of Ceasefire Agreement

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that the Israeli negotiation team went to Qatar and urged everyone to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Mon, Feb 10, 9:37 AM (Palestine Time)

Failure to Start Second Phase Negotiations Violates Agreement

KAN: Negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas have not yet begun, with internal Israeli discussions and talks between Hamas and mediators ongoing.

