LIVE BLOG: Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Gaza | Open-Fire Orders Expand in West Bank – Day 493

Israeli forces committed new violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, amid a political deadlock over the second phase.
Meanwhile, the Israeli Central Command expanded open-fire orders in the West Bank, leading to a rise in civilian casualties from army gunfire, according to Haaretz.
Israeli Central Command Expanded Open-Fire Orders
HAARETZ: Israeli military unit leaders told Haaretz that the Central Command expanded open-fire orders in the West Bank, increasing the number of civilian casualties from Israeli army gunfire.
Maariv: Israel Considers Transitional Phase in Prisoner Exchange Deal
CHANNEL 12: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is conducting a limited assessment today regarding the second phase of the deal ahead of the cabinet meeting. Israel is considering proposing a transitional phase between the first and second phases of the prisoner exchange agreement.
Palestinian Killed by Occupation Fire in Shejaiya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
At least 3 Palestinians have been killed after Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians at Al-Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.
— DOAM (@doamuslims) February 9, 2025
Shin Bet Chief: Official Investigation Committee Must Be Established for October 7
KAN: Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar stated that an official investigation committee must be established due to “allegations and conspiracies surrounding the October 7 massacre.”
Gantz Calls for Investigation Committee
GANTZ: An investigation into the greatest disaster in our history is not subject to the government’s wishes, and the interrogated do not choose the investigators.
Retired Israeli General: Our Army Has Deteriorated
RETIRED ISRAELI GENERAL ITZHAK BRIK:
The current existential threat to Israel is incomparable to the future threat.
Our ground army is small and cannot fight on multiple fronts.
Our small ground army will have to fight on at least five fronts.
The Israeli army has deteriorated and has not developed a security concept for current or future wars.
Hamas’s surrender and disarmament do not seem imminent.
Israel and the US have left no future prospects for Hamas or Gazans, with their plans to displace the population and strip them of their land.
BREAKING:
⚡ 🇮🇱 Israel's Defense Ministry announced that 12,500 of its soldiers may be classified as disabled after the war, meaning they have varying degrees of disability.
This is far above the number of casualties reported by the IDF until now.
This number coincides… pic.twitter.com/EJejXK9F9Q
— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 5, 2024
Occupation Forces Demolish and Set Fire to Palestinian Homes near Jenin
AL-JAZEERA: Footage broadcast by local Palestinian platforms today showed the aftermath of destruction in one home and a fire in another in the town of Al-Sila Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
Herzog Urges Start of Second Phase of Ceasefire Agreement
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that the Israeli negotiation team went to Qatar and urged everyone to negotiate the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.
Failure to Start Second Phase Negotiations Violates Agreement
KAN: Negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas have not yet begun, with internal Israeli discussions and talks between Hamas and mediators ongoing.
