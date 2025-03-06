LIVE BLOG: Jenin Invasion Continues | US, Israel Conduct Joint Drills – Day 517

The Israeli army continued its siege and aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp for the 45th consecutive day, killing 30 Palestinians, injuring dozens, arresting others, and causing widespread destruction.
Meanwhile, the Israeli and US air forces conducted joint drills involving Israeli F-35 and F-15 fighter jets alongside US B-52 bombers. The exercises reportedly aimed to enhance cooperation and joint capabilities for various scenarios.
Palestinian Institution Condemns Trump’s Double Standards on Detained Bodies
PALESTINIAN CENTER FOR THE MISSING AND FORCIBLY DISAPPEARED: Israel is detaining the bodies of approximately 1,500 Palestinians, including 665 documented cases, in refrigerators and numbered graves, some since the 1960s and 1970s. All bodies held by the Israeli occupation must be immediately released to allow their families to bury them with dignity in accordance with religious and humanitarian traditions. The international community must hold Israel accountable for its crimes related to detaining bodies and forced disappearances.
Israel Deploys 3,000 Police in Jerusalem for First Ramadan Friday
ISRAELI POLICE: The Israeli occupation police announced on Thursday the deployment of 3,000 officers in East Jerusalem in anticipation of the first Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque. Tens of thousands of worshippers are expected to attend.
Hamas Condemns Killing of Prisoner Ali Al-Batsh in Occupation Prisons
HAMAS: Hamas stated that the martyrdom of prisoner Ali Al-Batsh from Jabalia in northern Gaza inside occupation prisons is a result of Israel’s extremist policies aimed at killing Palestinian prisoners and depriving them of basic human rights.
Israeli, US Forces Conduct Joint Drills
ISRAELI ARMY STATEMENT. The Israeli and US air forces conducted joint drills to enhance mutual cooperation. Israeli F-35 and F-15 fighter jets participated alongside U.S. B-52 bombers. The exercises aimed to build joint capabilities to address various scenarios.
Israeli Forces Storm Shuafat Camp in Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces raided several neighborhoods in Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem, conducting search and arrest operations among residents.
Jeenin Media Committee: Occupation Destroys 120 Homes, Displaces 20,000
JEENIN MEDIA COMMITTEE: The Israeli occupation army continued its siege and aggression on Jenin and its camp for the 45th consecutive day, resulting in 30 killed, dozens injured and arrested, and widespread destruction.
Jenin under siege for 45 days.
Israeli forces continue their aggression on the city and its camp, leaving 30 killed, dozens injured and arrested, along with widespread destruction. pic.twitter.com/dLGwDGddMW
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2025
Mass Grave Exhumed in Northern Gaza
CIVIL DEFENSE: Civil defense teams exhumed bodies from a mass grave in northern Gaza, buried haphazardly due to war conditions and ongoing Israeli bombardment. The bodies will be reburied in official cemeteries to honor the martyrs and ensure dignified burials.
Killing of Prisoner Ali Ashour Al-Batsh in Negev Prison
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Palestinian prisoner Ali Ashour Al-Batsh, 62, from Jabalia in northern Gaza, was killed in Negev prison.
Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
WAFA: A group of settlers, under heavy Israeli police protection, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque. Dozens of settlers, led by extremist Glick, entered the holy site in separate groups, performed provocative tours, and conducted Talmudic rituals.
