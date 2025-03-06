LIVE BLOG: Jenin Invasion Continues | US, Israel Conduct Joint Drills – Day 517

PALESTINIAN CENTER FOR THE MISSING AND FORCIBLY DISAPPEARED: Israel is detaining the bodies of approximately 1,500 Palestinians, including 665 documented cases, in refrigerators and numbered graves, some since the 1960s and 1970s. All bodies held by the Israeli occupation must be immediately released to allow their families to bury them with dignity in accordance with religious and humanitarian traditions. The international community must hold Israel accountable for its crimes related to detaining bodies and forced disappearances.