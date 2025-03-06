‘The Plot is Bound to Fail’: Abu Obeida Warns Israel against Escalation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida warns Israel against breaking the ceasefire agreement, pledges readiness for future confrontations, and urges the global Muslim community to defend Palestine during Ramadan.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, addressed the public in a new videotaped speech, reiterating the resistance’s commitment to the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.

He accused Israel of attempting to evade the terms of the agreement and of seeking US backing to justify resuming its aggressive actions.

In the video, Abu Obeida appeared on the right side of the screen, standing beside an image of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock in the Noble Sanctuary.

Beneath the image, he displayed a quote from the tenth verse of Surat Fatir: “And the plot of those is bound to fail,” signaling defiance in the face of Israeli maneuvers.

In response to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent threat to return to fighting, Abu Obeida stated, “We are in a state of readiness for all possibilities. The resistance has what will hurt the enemy in any future confrontation.”

He added, “His threats are a sign of weakness and a feeling of humiliation. This will only push us to return to break what remains of his prestige.”

“Any escalation of aggression against our people will lead to the killing of a number of enemy prisoners,” he further warned, stating that Israel is responsible for their suffering and deaths by reneging on the agreements.

Abu Obeida directly addressed the families of Israeli prisoners, saying, “We have proof of life to this day for the remaining living prisoners. The enemy’s threats of war will only bring disappointment to it and will not lead to the release of its prisoners.”

He emphasized that despite the difficulty of preserving their lives in the midst of the war, “the world witnessed how the resistance was keen to treat the prisoners well, in adherence to the ethics of our religion.”

The spokesperson also criticized the West for turning a blind eye to the abuse faced by Palestinian prisoners while expressing undue concern for Israeli captives. He accused the Israeli leadership of prioritizing “partisan interests above the lives of its prisoners,” denouncing the double standards in the global response to prisoner treatment.

Abu Obeida extended his gratitude to the Ansarallah group in Yemen for their continued support of the Palestinian cause. He referred to their statement, which promised, “to continue the decision to support and prepare to strike the enemy,” should Israel break the agreement with the resistance.

In honor of the holy month of Ramadan, Abu Obeida conveyed his congratulations to Muslims worldwide, describing the month as one of “conquests.”

He urged the two billion Muslims around the world, “What are you going to do to defend your dignity before the hand of the oppressors reaches you in your own home?”

He added, “This Arab Muslim people is being exposed to genocide, starvation, and attempted displacement before your eyes,” stressing:

“The Islamic nation will not rise up and will not have any status among nations until this holy land is cleansed of the filth of the occupiers.”

He concluded, “Your brothers in religion have purified their fast by offering a torrent of pure blood.”

(PC, AJA)