LIVE BLOG: Daniel Hagari Dismissed | Resistance: Prepared for All Scenarios – Day 518

MILITARY MEDIA: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have published a video of the Israeli soldier, Matan Anglist, held in Gaza.

In the footage, the captured soldier stated:

I urge all Israelis to take to the streets and not abandon us.

Treat us as soldiers, not as civilian prisoners.

I tell the army, you will not succeed in bringing us back through military force.

The only way to bring us back is through a prisoner exchange deal and moving to the second phase.

I beg to be returned alive, not in coffins.

Israel must bring us back and do everything to ensure our return.

I address the Chief of Staff and army leaders, saying it is your duty to return us safely.

I tell Trump, contribute to finalizing the deal, as you have the power to influence Netanyahu.