LIVE BLOG: Daniel Hagari Dismissed | Resistance: Prepared for All Scenarios – Day 518

The news website Axios reported—citing officials—that the US State Department will use artificial intelligence to cancel the visas of foreign students who support the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory, and any attempt to change its status by force will not lead to peace.
Atallah Hanna Rebukes Rubio for Cross Mark
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Archbishop Atallah Hanna, head of the Sebastia of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, criticized US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday after he appeared publicly having marked his forehead with a cross on Ash Wednesday.
“Whoever wants to decorate themselves with the cross and be proud of their cross, must learn from the cross the value of love, mercy and humanity,” he added.
Netanyahu Angry over Washington-Hamas Talks
AXIOS (Citing an Israeli official): Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer, objected during a tense phone call with an envoy of US President Donald Trump to secret talks between Washington and the Hamas movement. The site, quoting the same source, stated that Dermer opposed the Trump envoy presenting proposals to Hamas without Israel’s approval.
90,000 Palestinians Attend Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa
PALESTINE Chronicle: Despite Israeli restrictions, tens of thousands of Palestinians flocked to pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
According to the Islamic Waqf Department, cited by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, nearly 90,000 worshippers performed the Jumuah prayers at the mosque amid a heavy police presence.
UNRWA: Refugee Camps in Jenin and Tulkarm Evacuated, Civil Infrastructure Destroyed
UNRWA: The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that Israel has evacuated the refugee camps in Jenin and Tulkarm and destroyed their civilian infrastructure.
He confirmed that approximately 40,000 people were forced to leave their homes in the West Bank camps, adding that these individuals face the possibility of not being able to return to the homes they were forced to abandon.
US Launches AI-Powered Initiative to Target Pro-Palestine Supporters
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The US State Department, under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is launching a new AI-powered initiative called “Catch and Revoke” in an effort to revoke visas of foreign nationals who appear to support Hamas, the American website Axios reported on Friday.
The AI tools would review “tens of thousands of student visa holders’ social media accounts,” in what Axios described as “a dramatic escalation in the U.S. government’s policing of foreign nationals’ conduct and speech.”
Two killed in Shujaiya Following Israeli Bombing
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were martyred after an Israeli drone strike targeted a group of Palestinians in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
US Asks Hamas to Release 10 Israeli Captives
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: A US proposal, discussed during recent talks between US negotiators and officials from the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, suggests a potential deal involving the release of the remaining American captive, Edan Alexander, and other captives in exchange for a two-month extension of the Gaza Strip ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian aid, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Al-Qassam Releases Footage of Captured Israeli Soldier
MILITARY MEDIA: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, have published a video of the Israeli soldier, Matan Anglist, held in Gaza.
In the footage, the captured soldier stated:
I urge all Israelis to take to the streets and not abandon us.
Treat us as soldiers, not as civilian prisoners.
I tell the army, you will not succeed in bringing us back through military force.
The only way to bring us back is through a prisoner exchange deal and moving to the second phase.
I beg to be returned alive, not in coffins.
Israel must bring us back and do everything to ensure our return.
I address the Chief of Staff and army leaders, saying it is your duty to return us safely.
I tell Trump, contribute to finalizing the deal, as you have the power to influence Netanyahu.
UN Warns Situation in West Bank ‘Deeply Alarming’
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric has warned about the deteriorating situation in the occupied West Bank and called for civilians to be protected as Israel’s ongoing military incursion continues to escalate.
“Our humanitarian colleagues are warning that the situation remains deeply alarming … from displacement to demolished homes and to damaged streets, due to the continuing operations being conducted by the Israeli forces,” Dujarric said at a press briefing on Thursday.
Chief of Staff Dismisses Israeli Army Spokesperson Daniel Hagari
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported on Friday that the Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has decided to dismiss the Israeli army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, at a time when the name of Colonel Benny Aharon has emerged among the potential candidates to succeed him.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority clarified that Hagari and Zamir have agreed that he will conclude his duties in the coming weeks and retire from the Israeli army.
Israeli Forces Storm Surif, North of Hebron
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Surif, north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
90,000 Worshipers Perform First Friday Prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa
ISLAMIC WAQF DEPARTMENT: Around 90,000 worshipers performed the first Friday prayer of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite strict Israeli restrictions on Palestinian access.
Palestinian worshipers wait at Qalandiya checkpoint on their way to Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first Friday of Ramadan.
Hamas Calls for Mobilization to Protect Ibrahimi Mosque
HAROUN NASSEREDDIN, HAMAS OFFICIAL: Nassereddin called on Palestinians in the West Bank, especially in Hebron, to mobilize and protect the Ibrahimi Mosque from Judaization schemes.
Hagari Resigns ater Being Denied Promotion
ISRAELI RADIO: Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari resigned after being denied a promotion by the new Chief of Staff.
Israel Prevents Journalists from Entering Ibrahimi Mosque
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces prevented Palestinian journalists from entering the courtyards of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. Earlier, the Palestinian Waqf Ministry stated that the occupation refused to hand over the mosque and its facilities, as is customary on Fridays during Ramadan.
Israeli forces barred Palestinian journalists from the courtyards of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.
Herzog: We Must Use All Means to Return All Captives
HERZOG: Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated, “I hear daily from parents and family members about the difficult situation of some captives. We must continue working through all means to return the captives to their homes.”
Palestinian Waqf: Occupation Refuses to Hand over Ibrahimi Mosque
PALESTINIAN WAQF MINISTRY: The Palestinian Waqf Ministry stated that the occupation refused to hand over the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron and its facilities, as is customary on Fridays during Ramadan.
Israel Hayom: Ronen Bar Led Vision to Assassinate Hamas Leaders
ISRAEL HAYOM: Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has led a vision to assassinate Hamas leaders since the beginning of his tenure. The proposal to assassinate Yahya Sinwar was presented on at least six occasions in recent years.
Settlers Bulldoze Land in Huwwara, South of Nablus
WASHINGTON POST: Settlers are bulldozing land in the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, to pave a settlement road that will confiscate around 800 dunams.
Maariv: Israeli Public’s Trust in Army Damaged
MAARIV: The Israeli public’s trust in the army has been damaged due to the findings of investigations into the failures of October 7, 2023.
Ben Gvir: I Will Return to Government if War Resumes
ITAMAR BEN GVIR: Resigned Israeli Minister Itamar Ben Gvir stated he would return to the government if war resumes, humanitarian aid to Gaza is halted, and Trump’s displacement plan is implemented.
Yedioth Ahronoth: US Sources Accuse Israel of Sabotaging Talks
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: U.S. sources accuse Israel of attempting to sabotage talks between Washington and Hamas. The Israeli government opposed a separate channel between Washington and Hamas, which was established due to the stagnation of second-phase negotiations.
Injuries as Drone Drops Bomb on Displaced Persons’ Tent in Rafah
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several people were injured after an Israeli drone dropped an explosive on a tent for displaced persons in Tal Al-Sultan, west of Rafah in southern Gaza.
China: Attempts to Change Gaza’s Status by Force Will Not Bring Peace
CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTER WANG YI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that Gaza is an inseparable part of Palestinian territory, and any attempt to change its status by force will not lead to peace. He called on the international community to focus on a two-state solution and support both Palestinian and Israeli sides in building consensus.
US Proposed Two-Month Ceasefire Extension
WASHINGTON POST: The US proposed resuming aid and extending the ceasefire in Gaza for two months in exchange for the release of remaining captives, including an American. The proposal was among options discussed between US officials and Hamas in Doha. Hamas rejected the proposal but has not yet clarified its stance on other options, insisting on a full Israeli withdrawal and a permanent end to the war alongside the release of hostages.
