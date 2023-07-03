WATCH: Palestinian Resistance Blow up Israeli Military Vehicles in Jenin

The Jenin Brigades, part of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said that it targeted the occupation vehicles in the vicinity of the camp and that there were several Israeli casualties.

Video footage emerging from Jenin verified claims by the Palestinian Resistance in the town and its adjacent refugee camps that several Israeli military vehicles have been blown up in the current Israeli invasion.

News reports speak of ‘advanced explosive devices’, which are being used by the Resistance. Strong clashes are reportedly taking place in the city of Jenin and the outskirts of its camp located in the northern West Bank.

Video footage emerging from #Jenin verified claims by the Palestinian Resistance in the town and its adjacent refugee camps that several Israeli military vehicles have been blown up in the current Israeli invasion. #JeninUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/V4JL0wgleb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2023

The Jenin Brigades, part of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, said that it targeted the occupation vehicles in the vicinity of the camp and that there were several Israeli casualties.

It also said that its fighters are engaged in a fierce battle with the occupation forces.

For its part, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a statement,

“We are fighting the battle to defend the Jenin camp united shoulder to shoulder, and the Zionist enemy will not succeed in breaking our will and our camp, and will come out of it humiliated and broken.”

Palestinian media also reported that the Resistance detonated an explosive device at an Israeli military bulldozer at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp.

Since the dawn hours of Monday, the Israeli occupation forces have been carrying out a large-scale military operation inside the Jenin refugee camp, involving large numbers of special forces, the air force, and the Shin Bet internal security service.

In addition to blowing up advancing Israeli military vehicles, two Israeli military drones have reportedly been shot by the Palestinian Resistance, as confirmed by video footage circulating on social media.

(PC, AJA, Palestinian Media)