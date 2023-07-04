JENIN LIVE BLOG | Day Two: Israeli Attacks, Fierce Resistance and Death Toll

Israeli forces invaded Jenin and its refugee camp. (Image: PC)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At dawn, on Monday, July 3, over 1,000 Israeli soldiers invaded the Palestinian town of Jenin, and its adjacent rebellious refugee camp from several directions. Battles ensued between the invading occupation forces and Palestinian Resistance. Many Palestinians were killed and wounded. The Israeli military didn’t admit to any casualties among its forces, though video footage on social media showed Israeli military vehicles under attack or blowing up. 

(Our sources: Palestine Chronicle reporters, Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestinian Ministry of Health, Arabic media, international news agencies, Israeli media, and selected social media ..) 

Tue, July 4, 11:05 am (GMT +3)

Prisoners’ Club on the Fate of Prisoners

The Palestinian Prisoner’ Club, an organization dedicated to defending the rights of Palestinian prisoners in Israel, said that the Israeli occupation is fully responsible for the welfare of Palestinian prisoners from Jenin.

Tue, July 4, 10:55 am (GMT +3)

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in a Palestinian Home

The Israeli army published a photo showing its Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi inside Jenin. The photo shows what looks like an Israeli military operation room inside a Palestinian home occupied by the Israeli military.

Tue, July 4, 10:40 am (GMT +3)

Teargassing Jenin Hospital

Aran media correspondents report that the Israeli military has tear-gassed the Jenin government hospital.

Aljazeera Arabic correspondent also reported that the Israeli military has opened fire at journalists on the outskirts of Jenin.

Tue, July 4, 10:30 am (GMT +3)

Israel: No Decision Yet to End Operation

Israeli media report, citing an anonymous ‘security official’ said that there has been no decision to end the Israeli military operation inside Jenin and that the army is assessing intelligence reports.

Tue, July 4, 10:15 am (GMT +3)

Resistance Shoots Down Fourth Drone

The Jenin Brigades, one of the main resistance groups inside Jenin, said that its fighters have shot down a fourth Israeli military drone.

Tue, July 4, 10:00 am (GMT +3)

Neighborhood Bombed

Israeli airstrikes targeting the town and refugee camp of Jenin continued, this time with the targeting of the Abdullah Azzam neighborhood in the Jenin refugee camp.

Tue, July 4, 9:50 am (GMT +3)

Doctors Without Borders: Let the Wounded Out

The international medical rights group Doctors Without Borders condemned the Israeli army’s prevention of Palestinian medics and ambulances from reaching and evacuating the wounded.

Tue, July 4, 9:35 am (GMT +3)

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Expelling Palestinians is War Crime

The Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry condemned the expelling of thousands of Palestinians by the Israeli military from Jenin, considering it a war crime and a stark violation of international law.

Tue, July 4, 9:20 am (GMT +3)

Israeli Army: 160 Palestinians Wanted

The Israeli occupation army said that it is searching for 360 Palestinians, whom Israel described as “wanted”, and that 160 are sheltered inside the Jenin refugee camp.  

Tue, July 4, 9 am (GMT +3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health: Death Toll

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, ten Palestinians have been killed and over 100 wounded, including 20 who are in critical condition.  

(The Palestine Chronicle)

