LIVE BLOG: Loud explosions in Tel Aviv | Israel’s Extermination in Northern Gaza – Day 383

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Anas al-Sharif, via social media)

A huge explosion was heard on Wednesday morning in Israeli settlements east of Tel Aviv as thousands of Israelis ran to shelters.

Israel’s extermination campaign in besieged northern Gaza continues with continuous bombing, artillery shelling, and forced evacuations.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,603 Palestinians have been killed, and 99,795 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Killed in Shelling of UNRWA Vehicle

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment of a vehicle belonging to UNRWA.

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Blinken: We Reject Reoccupation of Gaza

BLINKEN:

Sinwar was the first obstacle to the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

It is time for Israel to turn military success into strategic success.

We are working to reach a permanent diplomatic solution to a ceasefire in Lebanon.

We have clear plans for the future of Gaza after the war.

It is important that Israel respond to an attack from Iran in ways that do not lead to further escalation.

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Fires in Beit Lahia following Israeli Bombing

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted homes in the Beit Lahia project, which led to massive fires in the area.

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Evacuates Clinic Housing Displaced People in Jabaliya

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces are forcibly evacuating the Al-Fakhoura clinic, which is sheltering displaced people in Jabaliya camp, in northern Gaza.

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Appeals to the World to Send Shrouds

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The world that failed to provide protection and shelter for our people and was unable to bring in food and medicine to make an effort to send shrouds to cover the bodies of the martyrs.”

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed in Tuffah

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid that targeted Palestinians in the Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

 

Wed, Oct 23, 9:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Huge Explosion in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: A huge explosion was heard in Israeli settlements east of Tel Aviv.

HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens were sounding in several settlements east of Tel Aviv.

