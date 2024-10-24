LIVE BLOG: 200 Detained in Jabaliya | Injured by Rockets in Israel | Iran: Israel Will Not Win – Day 384

IRGC COMMANDER HOSSEIN SALAMI:

The Zionist entity will not be able to win and we will defeat it.

Any illogical decisions by the Zionist entity may lead to accelerating the pace of its downfall.

The United States made a mistake by linking its reputation to the criminal Zionist entity and became an outcast.

The world has come to know the United States by its bombs that fall on the heads of children in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Zionist entity should not rely on the American THAAD system because its power is limited.