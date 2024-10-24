LIVE BLOG: 200 Detained in Jabaliya | Injured by Rockets in Israel | Iran: Israel Will Not Win – Day 384

The Israeli army announced that it detained at least 200 Palestinians during its brutal operation in Jabaliya.
Two Israelis were seriously injured as rockets from Lebanon made direct impact on Western Galilee.
Iranian Commander Hossein Salami said Israel will not win and that any irrational decisions may lead to accelerating the pace of its demise.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,792 Palestinians have been killed, and 100,412 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Dozens of Rockets toward Upper Galilee
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Sirens are sounding in Safed and its surroundings.
AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards Israeli sites in the Upper Galilee.
🚨Sirens are sounding in Safed and its surroundings. pic.twitter.com/k8yqasTZ6Z
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 24, 2024
Iran: Israeli Will Not Win
IRGC COMMANDER HOSSEIN SALAMI:
The Zionist entity will not be able to win and we will defeat it.
Any illogical decisions by the Zionist entity may lead to accelerating the pace of its downfall.
The United States made a mistake by linking its reputation to the criminal Zionist entity and became an outcast.
The world has come to know the United States by its bombs that fall on the heads of children in Gaza and Lebanon.
The Zionist entity should not rely on the American THAAD system because its power is limited.
🔴IRGC COMMANDER HOSSEIN SALAMI:
◼️The Zionist entity will not be able to win and we will defeat it.
◼️Any illogical decisions by the Zionist entity may lead to accelerating the pace of its downfall.
◼️The United States made a mistake by linking its reputation to the criminal… pic.twitter.com/QxvIGDvGCg
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 24, 2024
Three Israelis Injured in Western Galilee
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO (citing medical source): Three Israelis were injured by shrapnel in the Western Galilee.
🚨 Rockets launched from Lebanon made impact in Nahariya. pic.twitter.com/gK3j5oSDOs
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 24, 2024
Israeli Raids in Southern Lebanon
AL-JAZEERA: Israel launched two raids on the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon. It also launched raids on the towns of Majdal Silm and al-Sawana in southern Lebanon.
Two Israelis Seriously Injured in Nahariya
ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE:
Two people were seriously injured in the recent targeting of the Western Galilee region.
CHANNEL 12: A rocket fired from Lebanon fell in the Nahariya area of the Western Galilee.
Two people were injured as a result of a rocket barrage from Lebanon towards Nahariya.#Israel #Palestine #Gaza #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/5mIUR4ACSu
— Ulfh3dnar (@Ulfh3dnar_) October 24, 2024
Sirens Sound in Upper Galilee
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: Air raid sirens sounded in Al-Malikiyah in the Upper Galilee.
Killed, Wounded in Maghazi
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured as a result of Israeli artillery shelling of the entrance to Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Raid on Khyam
LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.
Israel Arrested 200 Palestinians from Jabaliya
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced that it had arrested 200 Palestinians from the Jabaliya area since the start of the military operation in the area.
Be the first to comment