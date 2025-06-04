LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Khan Yunis, Nuseirat | Israel’s Political Crisis Escalates – Day 606

KEIR STARMER STATEMENT:

“The situation in Gaza is horrific, and aid must be allowed in.

“We are working with allies to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“We oppose the Israeli military operation in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank.

“What Israel is doing is unbearable.”

“Aid must reach Gaza at the required speed and quantity.

“There must be a return to a ceasefire in Gaza, and all ‘hostages’ must be released.”