LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Khan Yunis, Nuseirat | Israel’s Political Crisis Escalates – Day 606

Several Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli drone strikes and shelling in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, and in Nuseirat, in central Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel’s political crisis continues to deepen, with the Labor and Yisrael Beiteinu parties announcing plans to propose a bill to dissolve the Knesset next week.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,510 and injured 124,901 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
British Prime Minister: Situation in Gaza is Horrific, Aid Must Be Allowed In
KEIR STARMER STATEMENT:
“The situation in Gaza is horrific, and aid must be allowed in.
“We are working with allies to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
“We oppose the Israeli military operation in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank.
“What Israel is doing is unbearable.”
“Aid must reach Gaza at the required speed and quantity.
“There must be a return to a ceasefire in Gaza, and all ‘hostages’ must be released.”
Israeli Army Promoted Officer Who Ordered Killing of Palestinians Waving White Flag
ISRAELI MEDIA: Haaretz newspaper, quoting sources, reported that the Israeli army promoted an officer who ordered the shooting and killing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who were waving a white flag.
32 Killed in Gaza Strip Since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 32 Palestinians have been martyred in raids launched by the Israeli occupation army on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that the number of victims of the Israeli aggression on the Strip has risen to 54,607 killed and 125,341 injured since October 7, 2023.
Killed, Injured in Israeli Raid on Al-Shati Camp
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured in an Israeli raid on Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Reserve Commander: Soldiers are Exhausted
ISRAELI MEDIA: A reserve battalion commander in the Israeli army told Yedioth Ahronoth that soldiers are suffering from attrition and extreme exhaustion, emphasizing the urgent need to increase the number of recruits to share the burdens.
Killed, Injured in Shelling on Nuseirat
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and 10 others injured, most of them children, in an Israeli raid that targeted the Al-Ahli Club area in Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, according to Al-Awda Hospital.
Father of Captured Soldier: Netanyahu Not Fighting for His Soldiers
ISRAELI MEDIA: The father of one of the captured soldiers in Gaza told Israeli army radio that what angers him is that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is not fighting for his soldiers.”
26 Killed by Occupation Shelling since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 26 Palestinians have been martyred due to Israeli raids that targeted various areas in the Strip since dawn today, Wednesday.
Injuries from Shelling on Nuseirat Camp in Central Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured due to an Israeli shelling targeting a group of citizens in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza Strip.
Secret European Document: Israel Used Starvation as a Weapon in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A secret document issued by the European Union’s Human Rights Unit, dated November 2024, revealed that Israel violated international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip, including the use of starvation as a weapon, which is considered a heinous crime, in addition to killing tens of thousands of women and children. The document also considered that the Israeli army’s violations in Gaza may constitute crimes against humanity.
Israel Demolishes 15 Homes in Arab al-Mask Village in Naqab
WAFA: Israeli occupation forces and bulldozers today, Wednesday morning, demolished 15 homes in the unrecognized village of Arab al-Mask in the Naqab region, which is threatened with displacement and uprooting.
Israeli Moves to Dissolve Knesset and Head towards Early Elections
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Labor and Yisrael Beiteinu parties announced their intention to propose a bill to dissolve the Knesset next week.
Israeli Channel 12 quoted members of the United Torah Judaism party as saying that the meeting with the head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Security Committee was unsuccessful, while the party leader received instructions to withdraw from the government and work to dismantle it.
In the same context, the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman, called on Netanyahu’s government to leave, while Maariv newspaper quoted a senior Haredi source indicating that estimates suggest Israel is heading towards early elections.
Israeli Drone Shells Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli occupation army drone renewed its shelling of the roof of a building inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, in a new aggression targeting medical facilities in the besieged and starved Palestinian Strip.
Scores of Killed, Including Children, in Shelling on the Strip
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical source at Nasser Complex): 18 Palestinians, including children, were killed on Wednesday morning due to a shelling by an Israeli drone that targeted displaced persons’ tents inside a school west of Khan Yunis.
An Israeli shelling on Abasan Al-Kabira town resulted in the killing of two, while another shelling targeting a residential apartment in central Khan Yunis resulted in the martyrdom of a child.
A source at Al-Shifa Hospital also reported the killing of Palestinians in an Israeli shelling targeting Jabaliya Al-Balad, northern Gaza Strip.
Child Injured by Occupation Fire in Jericho
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A 13-year-old Palestinian child was injured today, Wednesday, by Israeli occupation forces’ fire after they stormed Jericho city in the West Bank. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a press release that its teams in Jericho dealt with a child who was shot with live ammunition in the leg during the storming of Harat Al-Arab in Jericho, and he was later transferred to the hospital.
Occupation Army Confirms Soldier Killed, Another Injured in Northern Gaza Clashes
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army announced today, Wednesday, that a staff sergeant from the 6646 reconnaissance battalion was killed and another soldier was injured during clashes in the northern Gaza Strip.
Hamas’ Drones are Back: Israeli Soldiers Killed and Wounded in Sheja’iyya
One Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Drone Strike on Displaced Persons' Tent in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli occupation drone strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced individuals west of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Over 1,600 Attacks by Occupation Forces and Settlers against Palestinians Last Month
AL-JAZEERA: The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission has revealed that 1,691 attacks were carried out by the Israeli occupation army and its settlers against Palestinians and their properties during May of last year.
The EU and the Ethics of Trading with Israel: What Has Changed?
