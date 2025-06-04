Children among Casualties as Israeli Forces Hit Homes, Schools, Hospitals in Gaza

Israeli forces struck displaced persons, residential areas, and medical centers in one of the deadliest single-day escalations in recent weeks.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting several areas across the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

Among the dead are 14 civilians killed in a drone strike on tents sheltering displaced families at a school west of Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Strip, according to a medical source at Nasser Medical Complex.

The same source confirmed that the overall death toll since dawn has reached 32.

In central Gaza, Israeli drones bombed the roof of a building at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah—marking the third strike on the facility since this morning.

🎙Dr. Mimi Syed is an American emergency physician who volunteered in Gaza twice. In conversation with Romana Rubeo and Dr. Omar Akhter on the FloodGate Podcast, she speaks about field hospitals under fire, children dying from preventable injuries, the complete collapse of the… pic.twitter.com/AT3lEaigbW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 3, 2025

The Ministry of Health in Gaza condemned the repeated targeting of hospitals, warning that such actions endanger patients, staff, and their families and constitute a deliberate effort to dismantle Gaza’s already devastated healthcare system.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and 10 others, mostly children, were injured in an Israeli airstrike near the Al-Ahly Club in the Nuseirat refugee camp, as reported by Al-Awda Hospital.

Additional shelling in the same camp reportedly wounded several more civilians, according to Al-Jazeera.

In Abasan al-Kabira, also in southern Gaza, Israeli artillery fire killed two Palestinians. Another child was killed in an airstrike on a residential apartment in central Khan Yunis.

Two more fatalities were confirmed in Jabaliya al-Balad, in the north of the Strip, after an Israeli attack hit the area, according to medical staff at Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the total number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli military campaign has now reached 54,607, with 125,341 wounded since the start of the assault on October 7, 2023.

Hospital Attacks

Condemning the attack on Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the Ministry of Health reiterated its urgent appeal for international protection of medical facilities and the enforcement of laws prohibiting the targeting of healthcare infrastructure.

The United Nations also issued a statement calling for an immediate and independent investigation into the killing of civilians seeking humanitarian aid.

UN Secretary-General Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric emphasized that Israel has a legal obligation to ensure aid reaches all those in need. He described the current aid distribution mechanism—where civilians are funneled between barbed wire and surrounded by unidentified armed contractors—as “a recipe for disaster.”

Since the beginning of the war, international experts have described Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza as a campaign of extermination.

Over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed, more than 125,000 injured, and nearly the entire population of the Strip displaced.

(PC, AJA)