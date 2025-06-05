LIVE BLOG: Hamas Condemns US Veto | Israeli Crisis Deepens | Flotilla: Distress Call – Day 606

Citing military sources, the Jerusalem Post reported that Israel plans to issue a direct warning to activists aboard the Freedom Flotilla’s Madleen ship, instructing them not to approach Gaza.
Meanwhile, an investigation by CNN confirmed that the Israeli army opened fire on crowds of Palestinians attempting to reach an aid distribution site in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 54,510 and injured 124,901 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Israel Intends to Control the Madeleine Ship and Arrest Activists
ISRAELI MEDIA: According to military sources cited by the Jerusalem Post, Israel plans to issue a direct warning to activists aboard the Madleen ship not to approach Gaza. Should activists disregard these orders, the military may intercept the ship and detain those on board. The Madleen, carrying symbolic aid, sailed from Sicily last Sunday with the aim of breaking the Israeli blockade on Gaza.
Three Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Home in Zaytoun Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A medical source at Al-Ma’amdani Hospital reported the killing of three Palestinians and injuries to others due to an Israeli airstrike that targeted a home in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Reserve Officer: Hamas Has Resumed Using Drones
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli website “Walla”, citing an Israeli reserve officer in the Gaza front, stated: “The prevailing assumption is that Hamas is collecting intelligence on us around the clock. Hamas uses remote monitoring, binoculars, and drones to collect information.”
Explosion Heard and Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying during Raid on Balata Camp
AL-JAZEERA: The sound of an explosion was heard and an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft was flying coinciding with the Israeli occupation forces’ raid on Balata camp, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
CNN Investigation: Israeli Army Fired on Aid Seekers in Rafah
CNN: An investigation by CNN confirmed that the Israeli army fired on crowds of Palestinians while they were trying to reach an aid site in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. CNN quoted a former US military officer as saying that “the rate of fire is consistent with the rate of fire of a machine gun used by the Israeli army.”
Israel Bar Freedom Flotilla Ship from Approaching Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation reported that Israeli security agencies have decided not to allow the vessel Madeleine to approach the Gaza Strip, aiming to avoid setting a precedent for breaking the blockade on the Strip.
It added that the Israeli Minister of Defense is expected to hold a session to discuss the ship’s matter and make a decision regarding it and its passengers. Among the potential scenarios are preventing the ship from reaching Gaza and arresting the activists on board.
CNN Investigation: Israeli Army Opened Fire on Aid Seekers in Rafah
US MEDIA (Cited in Al-Jazeera): A CNN investigation has confirmed that the Israeli army opened fire on crowds of Palestinians as they attempted to reach an aid distribution site in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
CNN cited a former US Army serviceman who stated that the rate of fire is consistent with the rate of fire of a machine gun used by the Israeli army.
Occupation Vehicles Open Fire East of Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli Military vehicles are intensely firing on the eastern areas of Gaza City.
Rubio: United States Will Continue to Stand with Israel
STATEMENT: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio:
- The United States will continue to stand by Israel.
- We used the veto against the UN Security Council resolution on Gaza because it would have served the interests of Hamas terrorists and undermined diplomatic efforts.
- We will not support any action that falsely equates Israel and Hamas and ignores Israel’s right to defend itself.
- Any action by the United Nations should clearly condemn Hamas and call on it to disarm and leave Gaza.
