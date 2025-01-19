LIVE BLOG: Several Palestinians Killed as Israel Violates Ceasefire – Day 471

After 471 days of relentless massacres of innocent Palestinians by Israel, alongside legendary steadfastness and resistance, a ceasefire in Gaza officially begins.
Israel, however, has already violated the agreement by bombing targets across the Gaza Strip and killing several Palestinians.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ben-Gvir and Party Ministers Resign
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and ministers from the “Jewish Power” party have submitted their resignations.
Government Institutions in Gaza Ready to Resume Work
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Ministries and government institutions in Gaza are fully prepared to resume operations. Thousands of police officers will be deployed as part of a government plan to maintain security and order in the Strip.
Israel Receives Names of Three Female Prisoners
CHANNEL 12: Senior sources reported that Israel has received the names of the three female prisoners expected to be released today.
10 Dead, 25 Injured Since Ceasefire Began
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Ten people have been killed, and 25 injured in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire agreement came into effect.
As a ceasefire agreement approaches and the genocide in the Gaza Strip comes to an end, journalists in Gaza chanted, "We will remain here until pain and suffering are eradicated."
— Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) January 18, 2025
Prisoner Swap to Be Implemented Today
ISRAELI MEDIA: Well-informed sources stated that the prisoner swap will be implemented today, with names of detainees expected to be announced soon.
Identity of Three Women to Be Announced Soon
CHANNEL 12: Officials estimate the identities of the three women expected to be released will be revealed very soon.
Israeli Warplanes Fly Over Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes are flying at low altitudes over the city of Rafah. Israeli artillery shelling is targeting eastern Gaza City.
Casualties in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: 5 Killed, 20 Injured in Israeli Shelling on Gaza.
Heavy Israeli bombardment with continuous bombings on residential blocks in the north of Gaza.
— Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 18, 2025
Key Prisoners Expected to Be Released in Gaza Deal
AL-JAZEERA: After 15 months of war on Gaza, Palestinians await the implementation of a ceasefire agreement. As part of the deal, Israel is expected to release 735 Palestinian prisoners, coinciding with the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas.
Israeli Army: Ongoing Strikes in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated it continues to target several locations in Gaza.
False Alarm Triggers Sirens in Sderot
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Home Front Command clarified that the sirens in Sderot were a false alarm.
Injuries Reported in Rafah by Israeli Fire
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported after Israeli forces opened fire in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Strikes Continue despite Ceasefire
AL JAZEERA REPORTER: Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Gaza even after the ceasefire officially took effect.
AL JAZEERA REPORTER: Palestinian security forces have been seen deploying across Gaza's streets.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2025
Palestinian Security Forces Deploy in Gaza
AL JAZEERA REPORTER: Palestinian security forces have been seen deploying across Gaza’s streets.
