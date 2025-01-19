LIVE BLOG: Several Palestinians Killed as Israel Violates Ceasefire – Day 471

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Ten people have been killed, and 25 injured in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire agreement came into effect.

As a ceasefire agreement approaches and the genocide in the Gaza Strip comes to an end, journalists in Gaza chanted, "We will remain here until pain and suffering are eradicated." pic.twitter.com/Z9gVegVrsF — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) January 18, 2025