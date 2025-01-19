LIVE BLOG: Several Palestinians Killed as Israel Violates Ceasefire – Day 471

January 19, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Heroic medical staff stand tall alongside the police force outside the Maamadani Hospital. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

After 471 days of relentless massacres of innocent Palestinians by Israel, alongside legendary steadfastness and resistance, a ceasefire in Gaza officially begins.

Israel, however, has already violated the agreement by bombing targets across the Gaza Strip and killing several Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,876 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,642 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Click here for previous blogs.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir and Party Ministers Resign

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and ministers from the “Jewish Power” party have submitted their resignations.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Government Institutions in Gaza Ready to Resume Work

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: Ministries and government institutions in Gaza are fully prepared to resume operations. Thousands of police officers will be deployed as part of a government plan to maintain security and order in the Strip.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Receives Names of Three Female Prisoners

CHANNEL 12: Senior sources reported that Israel has received the names of the three female prisoners expected to be released today.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:41 AM (Palestine Time)

10 Dead, 25 Injured Since Ceasefire Began

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: Ten people have been killed, and 25 injured in Israeli strikes since the ceasefire agreement came into effect.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Prisoner Swap to Be Implemented Today

ISRAELI MEDIA: Well-informed sources stated that the prisoner swap will be implemented today, with names of detainees expected to be announced soon.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:41 AM (Palestine Time)

Identity of Three Women to Be Announced Soon

CHANNEL 12: Officials estimate the identities of the three women expected to be released will be revealed very soon.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Warplanes Fly Over Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes are flying at low altitudes over the city of Rafah. Israeli artillery shelling is targeting eastern Gaza City.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Casualties in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: 5 Killed, 20 Injured in Israeli Shelling on Gaza.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Key Prisoners Expected to Be Released in Gaza Deal

AL-JAZEERA: After 15 months of war on Gaza, Palestinians await the implementation of a ceasefire agreement. As part of the deal, Israel is expected to release 735 Palestinian prisoners, coinciding with the release of Israeli captives held by Hamas.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Ongoing Strikes in Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army stated it continues to target several locations in Gaza.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

False Alarm Triggers Sirens in Sderot

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli Home Front Command clarified that the sirens in Sderot were a false alarm.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries Reported in Rafah by Israeli Fire

AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported after Israeli forces opened fire in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Strikes Continue despite Ceasefire

AL JAZEERA REPORTER: Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in Gaza even after the ceasefire officially took effect.

Sun, Jan 19, 10:01 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Security Forces Deploy in Gaza

AL JAZEERA REPORTER: Palestinian security forces have been seen deploying across Gaza’s streets.

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*