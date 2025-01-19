Delayed Truce: Israeli Strikes Continue in Gaza despite Ceasefire Agreement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip has been delayed as Israel and Hamas exchange accusations over unmet conditions.

Israeli media reported on Sunday that Hamas failed to deliver the names of three Israeli female detainees expected to be released, while Hamas cited technical reasons for the delay.

The agreement includes a phased prisoner exchange, with 33 Israeli detainees in Gaza set to be released in exchange for 737 Palestinian prisoners.

AL JAZEERA REPORTER: Palestinian security forces have been seen deploying across Gaza's streets. pic.twitter.com/mvsoXOE13Z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 19, 2025

On the first day, three Israeli female prisoners—Romy Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Shtanbar Khair—were to be freed, along with 30 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli released.

Despite the planned truce, Israeli airstrikes have continued, with the Gaza Civil Defense reporting 10 deaths and 25 injuries since the agreement was announced. Strikes targeted areas including Jabaliya, Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis, and Rafah.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli forces began withdrawing vehicles from central Rafah to the Philadelphi Axis near the Egyptian border.

Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement, blaming delays on technical challenges.

Abu Obeida says: Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange agreement, the Al-Qassam Brigades decided to release today, Sunday, January 19, 2025, the following Zionist prisoners:

1- Romy Jonin (24)

2- Emily Damary (28)

3- Doron Shtanbar Khair (31) pic.twitter.com/pHBgZoB8Qg — Samidoun Network (@SamidounPP) January 19, 2025

Abu Obeida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the release of the three Israeli women. Hamas highlighted its efforts to end the Gaza blockade, provide humanitarian relief, and initiate reconstruction, while criticizing Israel’s ongoing aggression.

The Israeli government postponed the implementation of the ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the delay until the list of detainees was received. Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Gaza residents against moving from southern to northern areas, citing security concerns.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry announced the ceasefire would commence at 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday and urged caution.

Meanwhile, US President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team expressed support for the agreement. According to the American news website Axios, assurances were made to the families of American detainees, with plans to accelerate subsequent negotiation phases.

The agreement’s first day stipulates halting air traffic over Gaza for 12 hours, withdrawing Israeli forces from residential areas, and delivering humanitarian aid at a rate of 600 trucks daily.

(PC, AJA)