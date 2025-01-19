‘Weapons in Hand’ – Mossad Chief Compares Palestinian Resistance to Vietnam’s

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Mossad chief acknowledges that despite Israel’s aggression, Hamas remains resilient, and Israel’s inability to define a clear end to the war has resulted in its failure and significant losses.

Israeli media outlets reported that the Israeli military did not achieve any of the primary objectives it had declared for its war on Gaza.

Israeli Channel 12 said that one of the war’s objectives, as determined by the Israeli government, was the destruction of Hamas. However, it noted that “Hamas is still standing strong now,” more than a year and three months into the war, just hours before its supposed end.

The report continued:

“It is true that Hamas has received very severe blows, but it is still fighting. In fact, it controls the situation in the Gaza Strip and is managing affairs there.”

In this context, former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, during an interview with the channel, recalled the Vietnam War in the capital Saigon. He said:

“On the last day of the war, there were two colonels, one American and one from North Vietnam. The American said to the Vietnamese officer, ‘Throughout the war, we never lost a single battle.’ The Vietnamese officer replied, ‘That may be true, but tomorrow morning, you will leave, and we will remain.'”

Pardo emphasized that “you don’t win a war just on the battlefield. The battlefield is the first part of it, but the essential part is its conclusion.”

He pointed out that,

“The Israeli government insisted on not declaring how to end the war, which harmed the army, disrupted military procedures, and caused significant losses for us because Israel did not specify how it wanted to end the war.”

The mood among the Palestinian leadership is expectedly different, despite the heavy losses suffered by the Palestinian population of Gaza.

‘Weapons in Hand’

Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhala emphasized that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people was “the most important factor” that forced the enemy to accept the ceasefire and withdraw from the Gaza Strip.

In a televised speech, al-Nakhala said, “We will emerge from this battle with our weapons in hand, and we are more committed to our right to live and our right to our homeland,” stressing that the occupation forces would be forced to withdraw from the lands they entered in the Strip.

Al-Nakhala also confirmed that there was a “great battle ahead of us and challenges more important than facing the enemy, which were our internal front and ensuring unity.”

He also stated,

“We should not forget our brothers who stood with us in the Al-Aqsa Flood, especially our brothers in Lebanon from Hezbollah,” noting that “Hezbollah gave martyrs, led by the great leader and symbol of blessed jihad, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

Al-Nakhala affirmed that “our brothers in Iran provided us with full support over the past decades, and they continued to do so, culminating in their participation with us in the Promised Covenant.”

He added that “Yemen’s participation in Al-Aqsa Flood with us will remain a landmark for our people and our nation, as will the resistance of our brothers in Iraq.”

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement thanked Qatar and Egypt for their efforts in halting the aggression against the Palestinian people.

The agreement came into effect at 8:30 AM local time on Sunday.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, Israeli Media)