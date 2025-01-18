By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Other prominent detainees expected to be released on Sunday are Dalal al-Arouri, the sister of the assassinated Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, and journalist Bushra al-Tawil, who is also the daughter of a senior Hamas leader.

Palestinian leader Khalida Jarrar is among the group of detainees slated to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel on Sunday, Israeli Army Radio reported.

Jarrar, who has been held in solitary confinement for the past few months, is included in the list of 95 detainees to be freed on the first day.

Khalida Jarrar, a key leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine is on the 95-member list of Palestinian people to be released https://t.co/KnLyMTOpoV — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) January 17, 2025

Issued by Israel’s Justice Ministry on Friday, the list includes 69 women, 16 men and 10 minors, the youngest being 16.

According to the deal’s outline, their release will not take place before Sunday at 16:00 local time (14:00 GMT).

Administrative Order Renewed

Last month, Israel renewed the administrative detention order of Jarrar for the third consecutive time for an additional six months and extended her solitary confinement for another month.

Jarrar, a leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), was arrested on December 26, 2023, and was subjected to an arbitrary administrative detention order for six months, which has “since been renewed twice,” the Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Addameer, said in a statement.

The group has highlighted concerns about the “extremely harsh conditions of isolation and detention” that the 60-year-old Jarrar was forced to endure. Jarrar is also a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council.

Other Prominent Detainees

Other prominent women expected to be freed on Sunday are Dalal al-Arouri, the sister of the assassinated Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri, and journalist Bushra al-Tawil, who is also the daughter of a Hamas leader, according to the Quds News Network (QNN).

Al-Arouri was assassinated along with other top Al-Qassam Brigades members in an Israeli drone attack in Beirut last January. He was the deputy head of the Hamas and the founder of the Brigades – the military wing of the movement.

Including Hezbollah fighters in the prisoner exchange deal reaffirms the strong bond between Lebanon and Palestine. Those who argued for a decoupling of their struggles were, and remain, mistaken. #Solidarity #Lebanon #Palestine https://t.co/GDaPBaDneX via @PalestineChron — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) January 17, 2025

Bushra al-Tawil, who was released in a previous prisoner swap in 2011 between Hamas and Israel, is the daughter of senior Hamas leader Jamal al-Taweel. Her father served as mayor of the West Bank city of el-Bireh.

Specific List of Detainees

The list of names shows that a vast majority of detainees were arrested after Israel’s military assault on Gaza began in October 2023, reported QNN. Less than ten were arrested before the war.

The first phase of the ceasefire deal will reportedly last 42 days and see the release of 33 Israeli detainees – alive and deceased. In exchange, 600 Palestinian detainees, all of whom have sentences exceeding 15 years, will be freed. Among them are approximately 290 prisoners serving life sentences, representing about half of the 566 prisoners sentenced to life in occupation prisons, according to Palestinian sources.

In total, close to 2,000 Palestinian detainees will be released as part of the deal.

The Israeli government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, officially approved a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Gaza late on Friday. The deal reportedly received support from 24 ministers, while 8 ministers opposed it.

Qatar announced a ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, following mediation efforts led by Doha, Egypt and the United States.

(PC, QNN)