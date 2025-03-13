LIVE BLOG: UN Experts Accuse Israel of Genocide | Palestinian Injured in Maghazi – Day 524

HAMAS STATEMENT:

The UN investigation committee’s report confirms the horrors of the crimes committed by the occupation government.

The report’s reference to the international community’s disregard and denial of crimes against our people necessitates a serious international stance.

We call on the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and all judicial institutions to seriously follow up on the UN report’s findings.

We call on the international community to deter the Zionist regime, stop its crimes, and compel it to implement the ceasefire agreement.