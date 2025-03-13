LIVE BLOG: UN Experts Accuse Israel of Genocide | Palestinian Injured in Maghazi – Day 524

A Palestinian man was injured by gunfire from Israeli occupation forces in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in central Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel maintains a tight siege on Gaza, while UN experts have stated that Israel carried out genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza and used sexual violence as a war strategy.
Syria: Israeli Aggression Targets Dimas Project Area in Damascus
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
The Israeli occupation forces carried out a new aggression on Syria on Thursday, targeting the Terraces area in the Dimas project in Damascus.
A correspondent for the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) in Damascus reported that Israeli occupation aircraft targeted a residential building in the Dimas project area.
‘Taken for Exercising First Amendment Rights’ – Khalil’s Deportation Ban Extended
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
A New York federal judge ordered that prominent Columbia University student activist Mahmoud Khalil be allowed at least one phone call on Wednesday and one on Thursday with his legal counsel – the first contact since his arrest on Saturday.
“We literally have not been able to confer with our client once since he was taken off the streets of New York City,” Ramzi Kassem, an attorney for Khalil, said.
Hamas: UN Investigation Confirms Horrors of Israeli Crimes in Gaza
HAMAS STATEMENT:
The UN investigation committee’s report confirms the horrors of the crimes committed by the occupation government.
The report’s reference to the international community’s disregard and denial of crimes against our people necessitates a serious international stance.
We call on the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and all judicial institutions to seriously follow up on the UN report’s findings.
We call on the international community to deter the Zionist regime, stop its crimes, and compel it to implement the ceasefire agreement.
Israeli Official: Latest Round of Negotiations Unproductive
NEW YORK TIMES: An Israeli official stated that the latest round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Doha was unproductive. The official added that disagreements between Hamas and Israel over the next steps of the agreement remain deeply rooted.
48 Bodies Recovered in Al-Shifa
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The civil defense in Gaza said in a statement that its teams recovered 48 bodies, including 10 unidentified individuals, buried within the walls of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
Israel: UN Report is the Worst in the World
ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTRY: In response to the UN report accusing Israel of committing genocide in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the UN report is the worst in the world and holds Israel, the victim, responsible for crimes committed against it.
Netanyahu Attacks UN Human Rights Council, Accuses It of Anti-Semitism
ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu described the UN Human Rights Council as an “anti-Israel circus called the Human Rights Council” and accused it of anti-Semitism.
Norwegian Development Minister: Israel Must Facilitate Aid Access to Gaza
NORWEGIAN MINISTER OF INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (to Al-Jazeera):
Israel is obligated to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza.
Palestinians have the right to receive aid without interruption.
We must not forget the Palestinians living under occupation and the harsh conditions in Gaza.
Thousands of Palestinians have been forcibly disappeared, and we are working to shed light on
Recovery of Bodies from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Civil defense and ambulance teams recovered several bodies from the Al-Shifa Hospital as part of efforts to reopen some hospital departments.
Palestinians Injured During Extremist Settler Raid on Nablus
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were injured during a raid by illegal Israeli Jewish settlers, protected by Israeli forces, on Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Injured in Al-Maghazi, Central Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian man was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire in Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza.
UN Experts: Israel Committing Genocide
REUTERS: The UN experts stated that Israel carried out “genocidal acts” against Palestinians by systematically destroying women’s healthcare facilities during the conflict in Gaza, and used sexual violence as a war strategy.
Former Israeli Intelligence Chief: Trump Wants to Stop the War at Any Cost
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli newspaper Maariv cited former intelligence Chief Amos Yadlin as saying:
“We could have accepted the deal last summer, released everyone, and ended the war.”
“We could have started negotiations on the 15th day of the ceasefire and perhaps finished them by now, bringing back all the captives.”
“I oppose direct negotiations between Washington and Hamas, but they happened due to the unwise policies of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.”
“US President Donald Trump, through Witkoff, wants a ceasefire at any cost, and that’s how it will end.”
The Last Chapter of the Nakba? Ilan Pappé Speaks to FloodGate Podcast
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Ilan Pappé breaks down the crumbling Zionist narrative, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, and why the West’s complicity threatens global freedoms.
Egypt Welcomes Trump’s Statements on Gaza
EGYPTIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY STATEMENT:
We appreciate US President Trump’s statements regarding not forcing the residents of Gaza to leave.
We stress the importance of building on this positive approach to advance peace efforts in the Middle East.
Trump Denies Plans to Expel Gazans, Calls Schumer ‘Palestinian’
Israeli Chief of Staff: We Will Oversee Aid Distribution in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Samir claimed that the army will either directly distribute aid or closely supervise its distribution.
Israeli Media: US Company to Handle Aid Entry to Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a US company will handle the entry of aid into Gaza, and if it fails, the Israeli army will take over.
Aid as a Weapon: Gaza Blockade Leaves Three Dead, Sparks Outrage
Occupation Raids Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces raided Hebron in the southern West Bank.
Explosion in Shejaiya and Gunfire in Khan Younis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An explosion was heard east of the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City, and heavy gunfire occurred near the border east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
