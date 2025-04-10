LIVE BLOG: Israeli Pilots Say War Serves Political Interests | Massacres Continue in Gaza – Day 552

Nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force reservists have signed a letter declaring that the war serves personal political interests, and are calling for public protests to bring it to an end.
Meanwhile, several Palestinians—including children—were killed and many more wounded, as Israeli forces continue to carry out massacres across the Gaza Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,846 Palestinians and injured 115,729 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Maariv: Army Investigating Signatories of Air Force Letter
MAARIV: The Israeli military has launched an investigation to identify reservists who signed an Air Force letter demanding the return of Israeli detainees from Gaza.
Child Killed in Israeli Shelling East of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A child succumbed to wounds from Israeli artillery strikes on Al-Fakhari town east of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
Horrific Massacre in Shejaiyya: Scores Killed in Israeli Shelling across Gaza
1,000 Israeli Air Force Reservists Protest Continued Gaza Fighting
ISRAELI MEDIA: 1,000 Air Force reservists signed a letter stating that:
- War serves “personal political interests”
- Only diplomacy can secure detainees’ return
- Military pressure will get them killed
- Calls for public protests to stop the war
Norwegian FM: Gaza's Healthcare System Has Collapsed
NORWEGIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY: Clinics are destroyed, and medical access is severely limited in Gaza.
Haaretz: Hamas Recruited ~40,000 New Fighters
HAARETZ (citing Israeli security estimates):
Hamas avoids tunnel warfare, focuses on IED production
75% of Gaza tunnels remain intact
New recruits compensate for losses
Two Killed in Israeli Strike on Displacement Tent in Al-Mawasi
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed when Israel bombed a shelter for displaced Palestinians in northern Khan Yunis.
‘Then the Flames Engulfed Me’ – Gaza Children’s Tales of Survival and Loss
