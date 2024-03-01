GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel Bombs Khan Yunis School | Israeli Army in ‘State of Shock’ | Bureij Homes Shelled | Resistance Continues – Day 147

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following the ‘flour massacre’ in northern Gaza, which killed and wounded nearly 1,000 Palestinians, Israel continued to target civilians throughout the Gaza Strip. International voices also continued to demand an immediate ceasefire, with China calling for a ceasefire to be imposed on Israel. Unable to defeat the growing resistance in the Strip, the Israeli army is in a ‘state of shock’, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,228 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,377 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, March 1, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The occupation commits massacres to blackmail the resistance into negotiations.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched 4 raids on the town of Aita al-Shaab and Jabal Balat in southern Lebanon.

BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT: Humanity has failed Gaza and it is time to stop the massacre.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in the town of Al-Shouka, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, leaving two dead and a number of wounded.

CNN: More than 30 news organizations, including CNN, Reuters and the BBC, sent a message calling for the protection of journalists in the Gaza Strip.

Friday, March 1, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

GERMAN FM: Germany calls for an investigation into the killing of Palestinians who were waiting for aid.

LEBANESE FM: Any Israeli attack on our lands will not be a picnic.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION: The European Commission announced that it will provide 50 million euros to UNRWA, and will increase emergency support for the Palestinians to 68 million euros in 2024.

PALESTINIAN FACTIONS IN MOSCOW: We are working to achieve a comprehensive unity that includes all forces.

AL-JAZEERA: 8 children were killed due to hunger in northern Gaza.

Friday, March 1, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30,228 Palestinians have been killed, and 71,377 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HEZBOLLAH: We shot down an Israeli drone in Wadi Al-Uzziya.

UN OFFICIAL: Food must be delivered immediately to the starving residents of Gaza.

Friday, March 1, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One Palestinian was killed and several others were wounded in an Israeli air strike that targeted a house in the town of Al-Shoka, east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

DIRETOR OF AL-AWDA HOSPITAL: Israeli forces did not agree to bring any medical aid into Gaza. Surgical operations in the hospital are being postponed due to the lack of supplies.

Friday, March 1, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of people were wounded in an Israeli bombing on a house east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

MAARIV: 50% of Israelis see Gantz as the most suitable to head the government.

FRENCH FM: Paris requests an “independent investigation” into the flour massacre.

PRCS: Gaza is in urgent need of establishing field hospitals.

Friday, March 1, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 5 Palestinians were killed due to Israeli bombing of citizens in the Zaytoun neighborhood.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement – said that it, in conjunction with the Al-Amoudi Brigade, bombed gatherings of occupation soldiers in the vicinity of the Erez crossing in northern Gaza with a barrage of mortar shells.

CHINESE FM: Gaza is witnessing an unprecedented catastrophe and there must be an immediate ceasefire.

AL-JAZEERA: Fierce clashes are taking place between the resistance and the occupation in Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.

Friday, March 1, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the bombing of a school housing displaced people in Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis, has risen to 3 dead and 10 wounded.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: “The Israeli army is in a state of shock, after 147 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip, as a result of heavy losses among its ranks.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery bombed a school housing displaced people in Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-AQSA TV: An Israeli bombing targeted a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving 6 dead and a number of wounded.

Friday, March 1, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA MARTYRS BRIGADES: We targeted the occupation crowds east of Khan Yunis with mortars.

PALESTINIAN MEDICAL SOURCES: The child Ahmed Hijazi died due to malnutrition and starvation in the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, March 1, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the village of Ghajar, the Metula area, the Hula Plain, and the Shebaa Farms on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

GUTERRES: For a week, we have not been able to deliver aid to northern Gaza.

AL-AQSA TV: The Israeli occupation artillery renewed its bombardment of various areas in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday morning.

Friday, March 1, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured as a result of the bombing of a house for the Al-Qrenawi family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Friday, March 1, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

MACRON: The situation in Gaza is tragic and civilians must be protected.

Friday, March 1, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

BORRELL: The deaths of civilians seeking aid in Gaza are completely unacceptable. Depriving people of food aid constitutes a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

AL-JAZEERA: We bombed a military building and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah group in the Aita al-Shaab and Labouneh regions in southern Lebanon.

Friday, March 1, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

DIRECTOR OF KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL: Gaza’s hospitals will turn into mass graves due to overcrowding and lack of capabilities.

FRENCH FM: France demands that Israel comply with the rules of international law.

Friday, March 1, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

CANADIAN FM: Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said that what happened in Gaza on Thursday is a nightmare, and that international aid must be sent to the Strip and those who will receive it must be protected.

DEMOCRATIC SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN: Netanyahu and his right-wing government caused a disaster in Gaza. The United States must press for an immediate ceasefire and recover the hostages.

SANDERS: America cannot continue to fund Netanyahu’s war machine.

Thursday, February 29, 11:30 pm (GMT+2)

UN RAPPORTEUR ON ISSUE OF POVERTY AND HUMAN RIGHTS: We need to impose sanctions and exert trade pressure on Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)