25 Nations Demand Permanent Ceasefire and End to Forced Displacement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A growing alliance of 25 countries demands an immediate ceasefire and condemns Israel’s forced displacement of Palestinians and expansion of illegal settlements.

A widening group of countries has issued a sharp rebuke of Israel’s conduct in occupied Palestine, demanding an “immediate, unconditional, and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

In a joint declaration, 25 nations, including 17 from the European Union and 8 from outside the bloc, called for the protection of Palestinian civilians and the urgent restoration of humanitarian access.

The signatories include Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden from the EU, along with Australia, Canada, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Japan.

They were joined by Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Noticeably absent from the declaration are the United States and Germany.

“We firmly oppose any initiative aimed at changing the territory or demography in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the foreign ministers stated, in what appeared to be a direct challenge to Israel’s ongoing settlement policies.

This warning follows previous international statements of concern, but the growing frustration suggests that future actions might not stop at rhetorical condemnation.

The coalition further affirmed its readiness to pursue “further action to support an immediate ceasefire and a political path to security and peace for Israelis, Palestinians, and the entire region,” though concrete measures were not outlined.

The statement criticized the intensifying construction of settlements in the West Bank, especially in East Jerusalem, pointing to the concurrent surge in settler attacks on Palestinian civilians.

“The building of settlements throughout the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, has been accelerated,” the declaration stated, “while settler violence against Palestinians has increased dramatically. This must stop.”

The joint declaration also condemned recent Israeli proposals to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza to so-called “humanitarian cities,” rejecting these plans as a breach of international law. “Their permanent forced displacement is a violation of international humanitarian law,” the statement warned.

Finally, the declaration took aim at Israel’s restrictions on humanitarian aid, condemning both the system of limited and delayed deliveries and the violent targeting of civilians seeking essential supplies.

“The Israeli government’s aid distribution model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives the citizens of Gaza of human dignity,” the statement said, adding, “the trickle distribution of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, trying to meet their most basic needs for water and food” has sparked unanimous outrage.

(PC, Euronews)