LIVE BLOG: Yemeni Missile Hits Tel Aviv, 30 Israelis Injured | Israeli Strikes in Gaza – Day 442

December 21, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

At least 30 Israelis were reportedly injured as a missile from Yemen struck Jaffa in Tel Aviv without being intercepted.

Israeli forces carried out new strikes in Rafah and Shati as Israeli media reported that the army hired civilian contractors to demolish homes and build engineering infrastructure in the Shaboura neighborhood in Rafah.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Dec 21, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded near Kamal Adwan Hospital

AL-JAZEERA:  Two Palestinians were killed and a number of others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a gathering of civilians in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 21, 1:14 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Palestinians Injured in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured when Israeli drones fired grenades at Palestinians in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Shati

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Army Used Civil Contractors in Rafah

WALLA: The army hired civilian contractors to demolish homes and build engineering infrastructure in the Shaboura neighborhood in Rafah.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Yemeni Missile Left Crater Several Meters Deep

HAARETZ (citing eyewitnesses from Tel Aviv):

The Yemeni missile left a crater several meters deep at the site of its fall in Tel Aviv, causing severe damage to dozens of apartments.

We didn’t have time to reach the shelters and heard a loud explosion a few seconds after the sirens went off.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Bodies Recovered in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two martyrs were recovered following an Israeli bombardment of the Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of Rafah city.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades (Jenin Battalion) Announces Killing of Israeli Soldiers

AL-QUDS BRIGADES (Jenin Battalion): Our fighters clashed with the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the town of Silat Al-Harithiya, in the Jenin Governorate, in the northern West Bank, and inflicted certain losses on them.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah: We Bombed Military Target in Jaffa

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We bombed a military target in the occupied city of Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the Israeli bombing of Yemen and the ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Iron Dome Fails to Intercept Missile from Yemen

AL-JAZEERA: Video clips showed the failure of the Israeli Iron Dome to intercept a missile launched from Yemen.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Rocket Fell in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI ARMY: The Isreali army said it detected a rocket falling in the city of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, adding that people with minor injuries were evacuated for treatment.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Reports of Damage in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI POLICE: Israeli police said they received reports of damage in Tel Aviv as a result of the Yemeni missile.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Missile from Yemen Falls in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile launched from Yemen fell in Tel Aviv and caused a fire.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv

ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Israeli Home Front Command announced that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in several areas of Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen, adding that the matter is under investigation.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

PA Security Forces Raid Home of Freed Prisoner in Jerusalem

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Members of the Palestinian Authority security forces stormed the home of freed prisoner Murshid al-Shawamreh in the town of Ram in occupied Jerusalem.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Military Vehicle near Jenin

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Silat al-Harithiya Company of the Jenin Battalion in the West Bank were able to “detonate a pre-prepared explosive device in a military jeep.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raids across West Bank

PALESTINIAN MEDIA (to Al-Jazeera):

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Abwein, northwest of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin in the West Bank.

Sat, Dec 21, 11:47 AM (Palestine Time)

Al-Quds Bombs Israeli Forces in Netzarim

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed an Israeli army command and control site in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with a barrage of rockets.

