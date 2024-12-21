LIVE BLOG: Yemeni Missile Hits Tel Aviv, 30 Israelis Injured | Israeli Strikes in Gaza – Day 442

At least 30 Israelis were reportedly injured as a missile from Yemen struck Jaffa in Tel Aviv without being intercepted.
Israeli forces carried out new strikes in Rafah and Shati as Israeli media reported that the army hired civilian contractors to demolish homes and build engineering infrastructure in the Shaboura neighborhood in Rafah.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Killed, Wounded near Kamal Adwan Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and a number of others were wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a gathering of civilians in the vicinity of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.
Two Palestinians Injured in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured when Israeli drones fired grenades at Palestinians in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.
Killed, Wounded in Shati
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment targeting Palestinians in the Al-Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.
Army Used Civil Contractors in Rafah
WALLA: The army hired civilian contractors to demolish homes and build engineering infrastructure in the Shaboura neighborhood in Rafah.
Yemeni Missile Left Crater Several Meters Deep
HAARETZ (citing eyewitnesses from Tel Aviv):
The Yemeni missile left a crater several meters deep at the site of its fall in Tel Aviv, causing severe damage to dozens of apartments.
We didn’t have time to reach the shelters and heard a loud explosion a few seconds after the sirens went off.
The moment a ballistic missile launched from Yemen strikes Tel Aviv early this morning. pic.twitter.com/RrlpoZ6nMW
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 21, 2024
Two Bodies Recovered in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of two martyrs were recovered following an Israeli bombardment of the Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of Rafah city.
Al-Quds Brigades (Jenin Battalion) Announces Killing of Israeli Soldiers
AL-QUDS BRIGADES (Jenin Battalion): Our fighters clashed with the Israeli occupation forces that stormed the town of Silat Al-Harithiya, in the Jenin Governorate, in the northern West Bank, and inflicted certain losses on them.
Ansarallah: We Bombed Military Target in Jaffa
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: We bombed a military target in the occupied city of Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile in response to the Israeli bombing of Yemen and the ongoing massacres in the Gaza Strip.
Iron Dome Fails to Intercept Missile from Yemen
AL-JAZEERA: Video clips showed the failure of the Israeli Iron Dome to intercept a missile launched from Yemen.
Rocket Fell in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI ARMY: The Isreali army said it detected a rocket falling in the city of Jaffa in Tel Aviv, adding that people with minor injuries were evacuated for treatment.
Reports of Damage in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI POLICE: Israeli police said they received reports of damage in Tel Aviv as a result of the Yemeni missile.
انفجار ضخم في تل ابيب#خبر_نيوز pic.twitter.com/VKiesdeN7o
— خبر نيوز (@Khabrnews1) December 21, 2024
Missile from Yemen Falls in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI MEDIA: A missile launched from Yemen fell in Tel Aviv and caused a fire.
ترجمة قدس| توثيق جديد للحظة سقوط الصاروخ اليمني بشكل مباشر على "تل أبيب" بعد فشل الاحتلال في التصدي له pic.twitter.com/5m5lK1Obou
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 21, 2024
Sirens Sound in Tel Aviv
ISRAELI HOME FRONT COMMAND: The Israeli Home Front Command announced that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv.
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens were activated in several areas of Israel after a missile was fired from Yemen, adding that the matter is under investigation.
PA Security Forces Raid Home of Freed Prisoner in Jerusalem
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Members of the Palestinian Authority security forces stormed the home of freed prisoner Murshid al-Shawamreh in the town of Ram in occupied Jerusalem.
أجهزة أمن السلطة تقتحم منزل الأسير المحرر مرشد الشوامرة في بلدة رام بالقدس المحتلة. pic.twitter.com/oYU6hNmaF7
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 20, 2024
Al-Quds Brigades Target Israeli Military Vehicle near Jenin
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters in the Silat al-Harithiya Company of the Jenin Battalion in the West Bank were able to “detonate a pre-prepared explosive device in a military jeep.
Israeli Raids across West Bank
PALESTINIAN MEDIA (to Al-Jazeera):
Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Abwein, northwest of Ramallah in the West Bank.
Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin in the West Bank.
جانب من اقتحام قرية عبوين شمال غرب رام الله #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/URov8A1oa4
— palgraph (@palestine_graph) December 20, 2024
Al-Quds Bombs Israeli Forces in Netzarim
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed an Israeli army command and control site in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City, with a barrage of rockets.
Be the first to comment