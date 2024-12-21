‘Promised Victory’: Yemeni Missile Targets Tel Aviv in Solidarity with Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli authorities confirmed on Saturday that their air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, failed to intercept the Yemeni missile.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced on Saturday the successful launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2, targeting an Israeli military site in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv.

According to the group, the strike was carried out in support of the Palestinian cause and in response to the ongoing massacres in Gaza.

The moment a ballistic missile launched from Yemen strikes Tel Aviv early this morning. pic.twitter.com/RrlpoZ6nMW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 21, 2024

The projectile reportedly struck a location near Tel Aviv, causing significant damage.

According to Israeli media, a fire broke out at the impact site, and several injuries were reported.

Israeli medical sources revealed that at least 11 Israelis were injured in the strike, with local hospitals, including Wolfson and Ichilov, receiving casualties.

Later reports suggested that the number of injured could be as high as 30.

The Israeli occupation police acknowledged the damage and announced an investigation into the cause of the interception failure.

‘Promised Victory’

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed on Saturday that the operation achieved its objectives and reiterated Yemen’s commitment to continued military action.

He said that this operation marks a significant milestone in the fifth phase of Yemen’s ‘Promised Victory and Holy Jihad’ battle.

According to Israeli media, 30 Israelis were injured following missile strikes launched from Yemen that targeted Tel Aviv early this morning. pic.twitter.com/aYUmNsZsjp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 21, 2024

According to the Yemeni Armed Forces, the missile struck its target with precision, highlighting the failure of Israeli defense systems to intercept it.

Saree emphasized Yemen’s determination to strike all enemy targets in occupied territories until the aggression against Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

In their official statement, the Yemeni Armed Forces saluted the resilience of the Yemeni people, who have gathered in public squares and fields to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

In Solidarity with Gaza

The missile strike follows a series of Yemeni operations against Israeli targets.

On Friday, Ansarallah announced joint drone strikes with an armed Iraqi group, targeting key locations in southern and central Israel. These operations occurred alongside Israeli airstrikes on Yemen, including raids on the capital Sanaa and the Hodeidah governorate.

Israeli air forces targeted civilian infrastructure in Yemen, including ports and power plants.

Yemen responded with additional missile and drone attacks, maintaining that their operations will continue until Israel ends its aggression on Gaza and lifts the blockade.

Israeli media sources reported that the air defense system failed to intercept missiles launched from Yemen that targeted Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/wgdetslHjQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 21, 2024

Since November 2023, Ansarallah has intensified its operations against Israel, launching over 200 missiles and more than 170 explosive drones.

Many of these attacks have targeted Israeli cargo ships in the Red Sea as part of Yemen’s solidarity with Gaza. Ansarallah has declared that these actions will persist as long as Israel’s military campaign against Gaza continues.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,206 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,512 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)