Gaza Eases COVID Restrictions: Tawjihi Students Back in School (PHOTOS)

October 10, 2020 Articles, Features, Images
Female high school students in Gaza are back in school for the first day since lockdown. (All Photos: Wafaa Aludaini, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Wafa Aludaini

Gaza authorities began easing up COVID-19 restrictions Saturday, allowing Tawjihi students (final year of high school) to resume their studies, although under strict safety measures.

Gaza’s Ministry of Education issued a statement stating that they will evaluate the decision one week from now, to assess whether other students are allowed to return to school under similarly strict measures. 

Tawjihi is a critical year for Palestinian students, for the results of the final exams alone determine future college placement. Failure to obtain high grades can make a great difference for students, who can either join good universities or have to repeat the final year of high school. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

