Massacre in Al-Bureij – Scores of Civilians Killed as Israel Hinders Rescue Efforts

The Gaza Civil Defense confirmed that US-made destructive bombs were used in the bombing of the residential block.

Israeli forces committed a heinous massacre in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip by striking a densely populated residential area, resulting in scores of casualties and missing individuals, Palestinian media reported.

The Civil Defense in Gaza estimated that more than 50 people were inside the homes targeted by Israeli forces east of the Al-Bureij camp.

They confirmed that US-made destructive bombs were used in the bombing of the residential block.

The Civil Defense urgently appealed to the Red Cross to coordinate the entry of its teams into the area to rescue those trapped under the rubble, noting that numerous distress calls had been received from those inside the targeted homes.

The report also stated that entire families had been wiped out, with many of the victims still buried under debris.

Civil Defense teams attempted to reach the area but were attacked by Israeli aircraft, resulting in one crew member being injured, forcing their retreat.

The Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported that Israeli shelling targeted multiple homes in the northern part of Al-Bureij camp, noting the significant challenges facing Civil Defense in evacuating the bodies and the injured.

Palestinian media further reported that Israeli quadcopter drones fired on Block 12 in the camp after striking a house, and also fired at ambulance crews attempting to retrieve the wounded.

US Complicity

Following the attack, the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement condemned these latest massacres as part of the ongoing war waged by the “fascist entity’s government” against the Palestinian people, with the intent to break their will, displace them, and liquidate the Palestinian cause.

The movement also stated that international silence and Arab inaction only encourage the Israeli regime to continue its crimes and further fuel its appetite for killing and terrorizing defenseless civilians.

It accused the US administration of Joe Biden of complicity in these crimes by continuing its support of the Israeli government and providing military and financial aid.

The Mujahideen Movement called for an intensification of the resistance against the occupation.

Similarly, the Resistance Committees in Palestine condemned the massacre, stressing that such atrocities are only possible with full backing and support from the US administration, which they labeled as a partner in the aggression against the Palestinian people.

They emphasized that the Palestinian people will not be subdued or surrender, declaring that these massacres only highlight the failure and desperation of the Israeli army in the face of Palestinian resilience and resistance.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,497 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)