This is How US Responded to Israel’s Use of Wounded Palestinian in Jenin as Human Shield – VIDEO

By Robert Inlakesh

In yet another demonstration of US double standards, a viral video of Israeli soldiers using a wounded Palestinian as a human shield in Jenin forced the US State Department to issue a condemnation.

But unlike the condemnation that they issued for the Palestinian group Hamas when they were accused of this very crime, the United States urged Israel to investigate itself, which, logic implies, it won’t.

One of the most prominent allegations against armed groups in Gaza, which has been used to justify Israel’s murder of Palestinian civilians, is that they use human shields.

Despite the fact that these claims, which are routinely repeated during every war on Gaza, investigations by human rights groups have never found a single case in which Hamas has used a human shield.

On the contrary, Israel has been repeatedly found to have used Palestinian civilians as human shields.

(The Palestine Chronicle)