Omar Zaqzouq reports on Al-Jazeera Arabic website about the Shadow Unit of Al-Qassam, which has captured the attention of social media users following its role in the recent Israeli prisoner exchange.

The ‘Shadow Unit’ – Wihdat al-Thil – of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, has once again come into the spotlight after its involvement in the exchange of three Israeli female prisoners last Sunday.

This operation was part of the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The swift appearance and disappearance of the unit’s members after the completion of the exchange sparked significant attention on social media platforms. Users were particularly captivated by the distinctive black uniforms worn by one of the unit members, which stood in stark contrast to the military attire worn by the rest of the Al-Qassam fighters.

وحدة الظل ليست مجموعة عادية…

1️⃣ يظهر رجل بملابس سوداء مميزة تختلف تماما عن الزي العسكري للمجموعات المقاتلة.

2️⃣ لم تنسى الاسيرات توديعه على الرغم من هول المشهد بتحية وسلام ملحوظ.

3️⃣ في الزاوية الثانية من التصوير يظهر الرجل بشكل اكثر وضوحا.

According to media reports and comments on social media, the Shadow Unit is known for its high level of military and psychological training, with exceptional skills in stealth and mobility. Some commentators noted that the unit is responsible for protecting Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

However, much of the details surrounding the unit’s operations remain shrouded in secrecy, with the Al-Qassam Brigades maintaining complete confidentiality due to the sensitive nature of its tasks.

This mystery has prompted numerous questions about how the unit manages to safeguard the prisoners and the nature of its operations.

Activists have raised questions about the work of the Shadow Unit, one asking: “Who can provide a convincing explanation for how they kept the female prisoners safe and in such pristine condition? How did the Shadow Unit soldiers maintain their impeccable military appearance after the exchange? And where do they keep the bodies of prisoners targeted by Israeli airstrikes?”

Some observers described the prisoner exchange as a moment of awe, with one commenter saying, “Imagine the moment of the prisoner exchange, as the world’s intelligence agencies stand in awe before the Shadow Unit, trying to figure out how a normal human being can endure, defy the laws of nature, and keep their prisoners safe throughout this massacre.”

Bloggers believe that the success of the Shadow Unit in concealing the prisoners and managing their exchange represents both a media and tactical victory for Hamas, which could further enhance its standing in Palestinian public opinion.

According to some followers, the Shadow Unit will continue to be a topic of interest and study in the fields of intelligence and special operations due to the unique nature of its work and its ability to operate under extremely challenging conditions.

(Al-Jazeera Arabic website – Translated and prepared by the Palestine Chronicle)