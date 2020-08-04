Massive Explosion Shakes Beirut (LIVE BLOG)

A large explosion struck the port of Beirut Tuesday afternoon, in the heart of the Lebanese capital. The blast wave from the explosion overturned vehicles, shattered windows and damaged buildings several kilometers away.

Dozens of people were killed and at least 2,500 people were hurt after an explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon. This comes on the heels of massive inflation and unemployment, in a country already struggling against #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/0U6VNQcDi4 — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

Some reports from the ground suggest that the blast was felt and heard almost 20-35km away from Beirut.

August 5, 00:30 am (GMT +3)

The death toll from the explosions in Beirut has climbed to 73, according to AFP, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

70+ dead and thousands of people injured in the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/BWYgiXg62c — Ashish Kumar Ranjan (@AshishKumarRnjn) August 4, 2020

August 4, 11:00 pm (GMT +3)

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that those responsible for an explosion at a warehouse in the Beirut port area that rocked the capital would pay the price.

“I promise you that this catastrophe will not pass without accountability. … Those responsible will pay the price,” he declared in a televised speech. “Facts about this dangerous warehouse that has been there since 2014 will be announced and I will not preempt the investigations”.

Lebanon PM says those responsible for Beirut explosion will pay the price https://t.co/RQ5ED2pSDO pic.twitter.com/na72fakOqO — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2020

August 4, 10:30 pm (GMT +3)

According to news agency Reuters, the massive explosion killed more than 25 people, injuring over 2,500 others.

At least 25 people have been killed and more than 2,500 injured in the massive blast at Beirut port, Lebanon's health minister says. Follow live updates: https://t.co/1cDxsKpqUP pic.twitter.com/FRX0PyB6Et — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 4, 2020

August 4, 10:00 pm (GMT +3)

“A security source said victims were being taken for treatment outside the city because Beirut hospitals were already packed with wounded. Red Cross ambulances from the north and south of the country and the Bekaa valley to the east were called in to cope with the huge casualty toll,” Reuters reported.

بيروت بعد الانفجار الضخم تبدو كما لو كانت ميدان معركة حربية #بيروت#Beirut

pic.twitter.com/KH5lb502JL — خالد نيويورك (@KhaledEibid) August 4, 2020

August 4, 9:20 pm (GMT +3)

Lebanese Prime Minister, Hassan Diab will deliver a speech at 9:30 pm.

August 4, 8:40 pm (GMT +3)

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab declares Wednesday a “national day of mourning”.

August 4, 8:00 pm (GMT +3)

Lebanese President Michael Aoun has called the Supreme Defence Council for an urgent emergency meeting in Baabda Palace.

Widespread damage after huge blast in Lebanese capital Beirut The cause of the explosion, near the city's port, is not yet known Live updates: https://t.co/GseFssadEY pic.twitter.com/ZYqiu49FiD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 4, 2020

According to the BBC, “the cause of the blast remains unknown”.

August 4, 7:00 pm (GMT +3)

“At least 10 bodies were taken to hospitals … The Lebanese Red Cross said hundreds of people were taken to hospitals for treatment,” news agency Reuters reported.

August 4, 6:00 pm (GMT +3)

Official reports claim the explosion was a result of fireworks which had malfunctioned, however social media users have said the port was targeted and a fuel ship was struck. Unconfirmed reports by local media suggest that the explosion took place in an area of the port used to store fireworks.

Watch the scene of a large explosion as thick smoke rises from Lebanon's capital Beirut https://t.co/ot2sUqG4wf — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2020

