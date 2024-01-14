Scores of Palestinians Killed as Israel’s War on Gaza Reaches 100-Day Mark

Relentless airstrikes, artillery shelling, and naval bombardments carried out by Israeli occupation forces over the last 24 hours have resulted in the death of scores of Palestinian civilians.

Gaza City

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the bodies of 50 Palestinians were pulled out from the rubble following the bombardment of a three-story residential building in the densely populated Al-Daraj neighborhood in Gaza City.

The building sheltered the Al-Shobaki, Al-Zoukh, Hassouna, and Al-Qasim families. The casualties were transported to Al-Shifa Medical Complex and Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.

Five civilians were killed, and ten others sustained injuries due to artillery shelling targeting the Sabra and Al-Zeytoun neighborhoods, also in Gaza City.

Additionally, Israeli artillery and naval forces targeted civilian homes in the Tal Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajleen areas, southwest of Gaza City, with a barrage of shells.

Central Gaza

In Central Gaza, the bodies of three Palestinians were pulled out from the rubble after their home was hit with missiles in the Al-Sawarha area.

The bodies of six more Palestinians were retrieved from the Al-Maghazi and Al-Bureij refugee camps.

Southern Gaza

In the south, more than 30 civilians were killed in airstrikes targeting homes in the central and eastern parts of Khan Yunis. Most of the victims, including children and women, were rushed to the European and Kamal Nasser Hospitals.

In Rafah, at least 23 Palestinians were killed after Israeli airstrikes targeted two homes in the city center and a vehicle on the western road. The majority of the victims were displaced individuals. They were transferred to the Abu Yousef Al-Najjar and Al-Kuwaiti Hospitals.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,843 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,317 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)