More than 1,000 Killed in Gaza: Israeli Airstrike Continue – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured as Israel continues to bomb besieged Gaza.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said that the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli aggression has risen to 1,055 while the number of wounded has risen to 5,148. At least 250,000 are internally displaced.

Israel’s closure of the Rafah and Beit Hanoun crossings prevents the entry of medical supplies and fuel.

Due to the lack of fuel, the sole power plant in the besieged Gaza Strip stopped working at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The data issued by the Government media office also show that 535 residential buildings and 2,152 residential housing units were completely destroyed.

Our correspondent sent us these photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)