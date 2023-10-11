Palestinian FM Raises Alarm: Israel is Using White Phosphorus in Gaza

October 11, 2023 News
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions in Gaza. (Photo: video grab)

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a post on X – formerly Twitter – on Tuesday that Israel is using white phosphorus munitions in its strikes against Gaza.

It also posted a video showing the aftermath of an alleged strike using the incendiary weapon.

White phosphorus weapons are not banned, but their use in civilian areas is considered a war crime.

According to the 1980 UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, they should never be used in densely populated areas, due to the threat they pose to civilians,

The video posted by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry shows an area near buildings covered with many small flare-like objects that are still burning and releasing thick white smoke. 

“The Israeli occupation is using internationally banned white phosphorus bombs against the Palestinians in the Karama neighborhood in northern Gaza,” the ministry said, in a caption with the clip.

There was no Israeli comment on the Palestinian claim.

According to RT, “Israel is known to have repeatedly used white phosphorus munitions in the past. In 2006, the Israeli government admitted to using these weapons during its months-long war with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.” 

In 2009, Israel admitted the use of “munitions containing white phosphorus” during its war on Gaza between December 2008 and January 2009.

(PC, RT)

