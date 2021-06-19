More US Labour Unions Join Alliance against ‘Israeli Apartheid’

Vermont State Labour Council has announced joining an alliance of Labor for Palestine which stands against “Israeli apartheid,” raising the number of American labor bodies which joined this alliance to 15.

“Our affiliate Vermont State Labor Council AFL-CIO joins its counterpart at the Connecticut Labor Council in standing against Israeli apartheid,” the council said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“This should come as no surprise,” it said, citing its leadership’s “reputation of standing on the right side of history and embracing rank-and-file unionism.”



Meanwhile, in the statement, the council said:

“We congratulate our affiliate for its undeterred and uncompromising solidarity with the Palestinian fight for freedom, and call on all in Organized Labor to support Vermont AFL-CIO’s righteous vision of building a united, powerful labor movement.”

On the issue, Executive Board Member, Helen Scott, said: “We have heard the call of Palestinian workers’ organizations for global solidarity in their struggle for freedom and justice and we applaud the growing number of US unions that have responded with resolutions, statements, and workplace actions, such as the Block the Boat campaign. We, therefore, endorse US Labor Must Stand with Palestine.”

Several US unions and bodies have joined the alliance prior to Vermont, including UMN Clerical Workers Union, Black Attorneys of Legal Aid, Attorneys of Color of Legal Aid, Labor Against Racist Terror, Jews for Palestinian Right of Return, Central Jersey DSA, NYC DSA Labor Branch and others.

Israeli minister moves to extend the israeli apartheid law that forbids estranged Palestinians being united with their families in Palestine https://t.co/1gEJ4XHH8d — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) June 19, 2021

The alliance blamed continuous Israeli crimes against the Palestinians, which started in 1948, to the continuous US support for Israel.

“These crimes are only possible because of $3.8 billion a year (or $10+ million *per day*) in bipartisan US military aid that gives Israel the guns, bullets, tanks, ships, jet fighters, missiles, helicopters, white phosphorus and other weapons to kill and maim the Palestinian people,” a statement said.

