By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli soldier’s body was never recovered after an ambush by Palestinian resistance in Khan Yunis, with identification made only through DNA.

The mother of Israeli soldier Tom Rotstein, who was recently killed in an ambush in Khan Yunis, said that the army identified her son through DNA analysis because both his body and the soldiers who were with him had disappeared, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Maariv, Sigal Weber, Tom’s mother, was interviewed on Sunday by Israel’s Keshet 12 along with Rotstein’s brother.

“My son evaporated from the world,” she reportedly said, expressing that she was not even able to recover his remains.

According to Maariv, the incident occurred on Friday. “The force entered the building at 06:05, after tanks fired at the building and an entry drill was conducted, including the activation of charges to detonate charges in the building,” the report said, adding:

“About five minutes after the force entered, at around 06:10, a massive explosion occurred that collapsed parts of the building.”

At least five Israeli soldiers were killed and two others wounded on Friday, in an ambush in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, according to Israeli media. The incident involved a building that had been booby-trapped and collapsed on the soldiers.

Later, Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Avi Dvrin revised the casualty figures, stating that four soldiers were killed and five injured.

The Israeli military has seen a sharp increase in casualties during recent confrontations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to Friday as “a very difficult day,” extending condolences to the families of the slain soldiers. He claimed they had died while undertaking operations “to return the captives” and “to protect the people of Israel.”

A military spokesperson confirmed that the families had been notified and described the day as “difficult,” while affirming that operations in Gaza would continue as planned.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also commented, stating, “The price of war is very high. This is a moment of sorrow but also of steadfast support for our soldiers.”

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has reported 862 soldiers killed, including 420 during ground operations in Gaza. The total number of injured soldiers has reached 5,921, with 2,687 wounded in ground fighting.

However, observers believe the real toll may be significantly higher, as critics accuse the Israeli military of concealing the full extent of its battlefield losses.

(PC, Israeli Media)