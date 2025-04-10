Nearly 1,000 Israeli Air Force Reservists Demand Captive Deal, End to Gaza War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar “personally met with reservists” to warn them that they would be dismissed if they went ahead and signed the letter, according to Haaretz.

Close to 1,000 current and former Israeli Air Force reservists have called for the return of all captives held in Gaza, “even at the cost of ending the war,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Thursday.

“Currently, the war serves mainly political and personal interests, not security interests,” the 970 signatories wrote in a letter, according to the report.

“The continuation of the war does not contribute to any of its declared goals and will lead to the deaths of the hostages, Israeli soldiers and innocent civilians, and to the attrition of the IDF reserve forces,” they added.

Among the signatories were “many active reservists, some of them senior officers and pilots, and some who are no longer in active reserve duty,” the report said.

They pointed out that “as has been proven in the past, only a deal can bring back the hostages safely, while military pressure mainly leads to the killing of the hostages and the endangerement of our soldiers.”

Urging Israelis to mobilize for an end to Israel’s military assault on Gaza as well as the return of all Israeli captives, they wrote: “Every day that passes puts their lives at risk.”

Warnings of Dismissal

The report said that after the full list of signatories was leaked earlier this week, they were contacted by senior air force officers of the rank of brigadier general urging them to retract their petition “on orders from IAF commander Tomer Bar.”

Bar “personally met with reservists” to warn them that they would be dismissed if they went ahead and signed the letter.

The report noted that only 25 of the 970 reservists who signed the letter agreed to withdraw.

Moreover, Haaretz reported, “eight additional reservists added their signatures to protest the ouster threat, while additional reservists have yet to decide to retract their signature from the letter.”

Over 50,000 Killed

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Israeli forces intensify their assault on Gaza, leaving hundreds dead and wounded, while 60,000 children face severe malnutrition and health risks.https://t.co/UxGYf2vLaE pic.twitter.com/tK9uEAOcxy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 10, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(The Palestine Chronicle)