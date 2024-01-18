Netanyahu Government Faces vote of No Confidence over Handling of Gaza Captives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“103 days that the State of Israel is torn between Israel and Gaza. And the government doesn’t care at all,” the party said in a statement.

The Israeli Labor Party said on Wednesday that it will submit a proposal to the Knesset (parliament) for a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government due to its inability to return captives held in Gaza.

“103 days that the State of Israel is torn between Israel and Gaza. And the government doesn’t care at all,” the party said in a statement on X.

“They don’t have time. We do not have time. And there is no trust in the government that does not do everything to return them,” it also said, adding that a government “that cannot be trusted, it should be overthrown.”

The Labor Party, led by former Minister of Transportation Merav Michaeli, obtained four seats in the 120-member Knesset in the latest election.

Withdrawing confidence requires at least 61 lawmakers to vote in favor of the Labor proposal.

The Netanyahu-led government has a majority of 64 seats, which makes it unlikely for the proposal to pass.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 140 captives and prisoners of war in Gaza. The Palestinian Resistance Movement has repeatedly stated that the condition to return the captives is a permanent ceasefire and the release of all Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,620 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,830 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, MEMO)