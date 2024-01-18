Netanyahu Rejected Deal for Release of Captives in Gaza – Israeli Media

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a proposal prepared by The Israeli government to initiate new negotiations with the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas for the release of Israeli captives in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

According to Channel 13, unnamed Israeli ministers drafted the general framework of an agreement in recent days in an effort to secure the release of Israeli captives currently held by Hamas in Gaza.

Negotiations were expected to proceed through an unnamed mediator, but Netanyahu reportedly rejected the offer.

The channel added that the decision was not coordinated with war cabinet ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot.

Channel 13 also reported statements from unnamed political officials claiming that Netanyahu was hindering efforts toward an agreement for the release of the captives.

In response, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister categorically rejected the condition demanded by Hamas, which is the end of the war.

Israel claims that Hamas has been holding 136 Israelis in Gaza since October 7, while Hamas demands a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons in exchange for releasing Israeli prisoners of war.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,448 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,504 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)