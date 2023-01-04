Netanyahu Postpones UAE Visit following Ben-Gvir’s Storming of Al-Aqsa Compound

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his planned visit to the UAE following the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israeli media reported.

According to Hebrew-language media, the decision was taken after the Gulf State condemned Ben-Gvir’s provocative visit to the mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Sources within Netanyahu’s office denied any such connection. Ynet News reported that the visit had been postponed due to logistical considerations.

Netanyahu tried to arrange a visit to Abu Dhabi in early 2021, but the visit was postponed several times and eventually canceled due to Jordan delaying the approval of his flight path over the Hashemite Kingdom and the timing close to an Israeli general election.

Following the announcement of his latest coalition government last week, Netanyahu received an official invitation to visit the UAE from President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)