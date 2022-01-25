Netanyahu Says He Rejects Plea Deal Forcing Him from Politics (VIDEO)

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he has not agreed to acknowledge “moral turpitude” as part of a potential plea bargain that would end his corruption trial, Israeli media have reported.

Netanyahu added that he does not intend to leave politics.

JUST IN: Former Israeli PM Netanyahu says he rejected a plea deal that would have banned him from politics for seven years.https://t.co/REgBi81XuP — Axios (@axios) January 24, 2022

“In recent days, there were mistaken claims made in the media on things that I allegedly agreed to, such as the claim that I agreed to moral turpitude,” Netanyahu explained in a video statement.

“That is simply not correct. I will continue to lead the Likud and the national camp in order to lead Israel, on your behalf.”

Netanyahu claimed that he is being mistreated by Israeli law enforcement officials and the justice system. “The entire public can see what is happening in the courthouse and how the investigation against me was handled.”

After a week out of the public eye amid negotiations over a possible plea deal, former PM Netanyahu tells anxious supporters: “I will continue to lead the Likud and the national camp.” pic.twitter.com/GnYDLDfh4J — Jacob Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) January 24, 2022

Reports have emerged in recent days that talks over a plea bargain with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit have collapsed.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)