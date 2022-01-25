Netanyahu Says He Rejects Plea Deal Forcing Him from Politics (VIDEO)

January 25, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Wikimedia Commons)

Israeli opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that he has not agreed to acknowledge “moral turpitude” as part of a potential plea bargain that would end his corruption trial, Israeli media have reported.

Netanyahu added that he does not intend to leave politics.

“In recent days, there were mistaken claims made in the media on things that I allegedly agreed to, such as the claim that I agreed to moral turpitude,” Netanyahu explained in a video statement.

“That is simply not correct. I will continue to lead the Likud and the national camp in order to lead Israel, on your behalf.”

Netanyahu claimed that he is being mistreated by Israeli law enforcement officials and the justice system. “The entire public can see what is happening in the courthouse and how the investigation against me was handled.”

Reports have emerged in recent days that talks over a plea bargain with Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit have collapsed.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*