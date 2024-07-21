West Bank Violence – White House Considers Sanctions on Israeli Ministers

Biden rejected this proposal, arguing that the US should not sanction elected officials in democratic countries, as stated by a senior US official.

The White House National Security Council (NSC) discussed on Wednesday sanctions against two extremist Israeli ministers, in response to the worsening security situation in the West Bank, the American news website Axios reported on Saturday, citing three US officials.

The White House reportedly convened the meeting following another surge in violence by illegal Jewish settlers against Palestinians, alongside an Israeli government decision to plan and build 5,000 new housing units in the settlements and to legalize five outposts.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued a non-binding opinion, stating that Israel has illegally annexed large parts of the Palestinian territories through its settlement activities.

According to the report, senior White House officials recommended sanctioning Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

However, according to Axios, Biden rejected this proposal, arguing that the US should not sanction elected officials in democratic countries, as stated by a senior US official.

Instead, several of their supporters and confidants have reportedly been sanctioned.

Smotrich, a settler himself, has vowed to make the two-state solution impossible and has taken numerous actions to expand settlements, legalize outposts, weaken the Palestinian Authority economically, and support settlers who attack Palestinians.

For his part, Ben Gvir has directed Israeli police not to act against illegal Jewish settlers attacking Palestinians.

In response to the potential sanctions, Smotrich said on Sunday such a move would represent a “mortal blow to Israeli sovereignty” and US-Israel relations.

(The Palestine Chronicle)