The Pentagon Leaks: What Do We Know about Alleged US Spying on Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US administration tried to reassure the Israeli government that Washington is committed to its security relationship with Tel Aviv, Axios reported on April 11.

The news followed an alleged leak of classified Pentagon documents suggesting that the US had spied on its closest allies, including Israel.

One unnamed Israeli official told Axios that “US officials have reached out via several channels to assure their Israeli counterparts that it’s investigating the leak.”

“One of the Israeli officials said that Pentagon officials urged their counterparts in the Israeli Defense Ministry to not overreact,” Axios added.

But what was the content of the leaked documents?

Did the Mossad Play a Role in Anti-Netanyahu Protests?

The leak of classified US documents revealed the existence of an alleged revolt led by the Israeli Mossad’s senior leaders against the judicial overhaul plan proposed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to The Washington Post, senior leaders of Mossad.

“advocated for Mossad officials and Israeli citizens to protest the new Israeli Government’s proposed judicial reforms, including several explicit calls to action that decried the Israeli Government, according to signals intelligence.”

Aside from the revelation regarding the alleged direct meddling in Israeli politics by the national spy agency, the document stated that this assessment was based on “signals intelligence”, and was therefore the result of apparent US espionage on its closest ally in the Middle East.

Axios also reported that Mossad issued a statement, denying any involvement in the protests.

“The Mossad and its senior officials did not — and do not — encourage agency personnel to join the demonstrations against the government, political demonstrations or any political activity,” the statement read.

Did the US Spy on Israeli Military Aid to Ukraine?

Another highly classified document allegedly contained a US intelligence analysis of “Israeli policy regarding military aid to Ukraine and stressed that U.S. pressure could drive Israel to deliver more military assistance to Kyiv,” according to Axios.

The document, which was first revealed by The New York Times, “contained sensitive details from U.S.-Israeli consultations on the air strikes campaign against Iran in Syria and Israel’s concerns about Russian-Iranian military cooperation.”

