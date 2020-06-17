Netanyahu: West Bank Annexation May Happen in ‘Stages’

Annexing the occupied West Bank would happen “in stages”, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reportedly agreed after disagreements with a coalition partner.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, Netanyahu met with members of the “Bitachonistim” movement saying annexation will not happen all at once.

Netanyahu indicated that he wants to annex 30 percent of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, but acknowledged that he is still negotiating with his coalition partner – a crucial condition for annexation to take place.

A US precondition to recognize the illegal annexations is for Netanyahu to have government consensus on the map and timing of annexation.

Netanyahu’s Likud Party is being challenged by the leader of the Blue and White Party and Israeli DefenSe Minister Benny Gantz, who along with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi is reportedly not in favor of annexing 30 percent of the West Bank.

The Bitachonistim movement includes former members of the Israeli military, who support the annexation of Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Netanyahu also told the Likud Party on Monday that the map for annexation is not yet ready, urging Washington’s approval.

