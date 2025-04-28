New Massacre in Yemen: US Airstrike Targets Migrant Shelter, Scores Dead

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A US airstrike on a migrant detention center in Yemen’s Saada Governorate has killed at least 68 people, sparking outrage and calls for accountability over rising civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict.

A US airstrike on Monday targeted a detention center for African migrants in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen, killing at least 68 people and leaving 47 others wounded.

The attack is the latest in a series of airstrikes launched by the US military since mid-March, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reporting over 800 military strikes in Yemen during this period.

According to Yemeni media, the airstrike hit a shelter for African migrants in Saada, a region that has witnessed numerous civilian casualties in recent months.

Images broadcast by Al Masirah TV channel showed the aftermath of the attack, with widespread destruction at the targeted site and wounded individuals being evacuated. The channel also reported that the bodies of African migrants were scattered across the area.

A local source quoted by the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen highlighted the scale of the devastation, calling the attack a “new massacre in Saada.”

The source added that the bombing was a clear example of “American criminality” and the “great failure” of US operations in the region. Many of the victims were transferred to hospitals in Saada, which are struggling to cope with the influx of casualties, given the limited resources available.

The Yemeni Ministry of Health has confirmed the rising number of fatalities, with medical teams working under immense pressure. Security and paramedic teams are continuing their rescue and first aid efforts for those still trapped or injured.

The Al Masirah TV channel reported that some missiles had failed to detonate and were being handled cautiously by authorities in the area.

The United States has justified its ongoing airstrikes by claiming they are targeting Ansarallah military positions in an effort to restore “freedom of navigation” in the region. However, these strikes have led to significant civilian casualties, with human rights organizations and progressive lawmakers in the US questioning the legality and ethics of the operations.

As the airstrikes continue, the international community has called for greater accountability and transparency regarding the civilian toll of these operations.

The United Nations, along with humanitarian organizations such as the International Organization for Migration and the Red Cross, has condemned the attack on the migrant detention center, calling it a violation of international law.

(PC, AJA, Al Mayadeen)