Nizar Banat’s Family Accuses Palestinian Authority of Cover Up

March 30, 2022 Blog, News
The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat. (photo: via QNN)

The family of Nizar Banat, who died in the custody of Palestinian security forces last June, has accused the Palestinian Authority (PA) of trying to cover up his assassination, the Middle East Monitor reported.

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, Banat’s family said that the PA Preventive Security Apparatus’s actions prove the extent of their criminal policies, which have reached the level of committing organized crime, employing false witnesses and corrupt lawyers.

The statement came after a court hearing held on March 24, where a lawyer representing the Preventive Security Apparatus invited forensic pathologist Saber Al-Aloul, who claimed in his testimony that Nizar had died of heart disease.

However, the Banat family explained, in the statement, that the official forensic report which was issued after a full examination of the body concluded that the cause of death was the multiple blows to the body.

“The evidence provided by the Military Prosecution is the official forensic report, and it can only be refuted by evidence higher than or equivalent to it, and this is what can never be achieved,” the statement said, pointing out that the family has obtained Nizar’s medical record from Al-Ahly Hospital and Alia Hospital.

The medical record stated that Nizar did not suffer from any disease and that the reports had been published previously, and will be republished to the local community and the media.

Political activist Nizar Banat died after he was beaten by PA security officers at his uncle’s house in Hebron (Al-Khalil) on June 24 last year.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*