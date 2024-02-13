No One Informed Us of Meetings Taking Place in Cairo – Hamas

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas was not informed of a four-way meeting taking place in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss a truce in Gaza, Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday.

“No one has informed us about what is happening in Cairo, including the meetings and their atmosphere,” an unnamed top Hamas official told the Lebanese news network.

A four-way meeting opened in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss a truce in the Gaza Strip, according to Egyptian media.

The meeting is reportedly being attended by CIA Director William Burns, Egyptian Intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Mossad spy chief David Barne.

“The meeting discusses the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages and a cease-fire in Gaza,” the state-run Al Qahera News channel said, citing a well-informed Egyptian source.

Last week, Hamas proposed a three-stage plan for a Gaza cease-fire that includes a 135-day pause in the fighting in return for the release of captives.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,473 Palestinians have been killed, and 68,106 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, AA)